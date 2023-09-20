Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumors: Browns Didn't Pursue Colts RB After Nick Chubb Injury

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns were in desperate need of a running back following Nick Chubb's season-ending knee injury suffered on Monday Night Football, but the franchise reportedly did not express interest in one of the top players available at the position via trade.

Cleveland didn't pursue a trade for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor in the wake of Chubb's injury, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

"The Cleveland Browns with $34 million in cap space and losing Nick Chubb might have had an interest there but from what I understand, that was not the direction that they were looking at this point," Pelissero said during an appearance Wednesday on The Rich Eisen Show. "They like what they have."

Taylor, who is in the final year of his contract, requested a trade from the Colts during the offseason amid a contract stalemate, and the team is reportedly open to offers with the 2023 campaign well underway.

While adding Taylor to the backfield would have made the Browns more effective in the running game, the team still has a solid foundation with Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt, who was signed to a one-year deal worth up to a reported $4 million following Chubb's injury.

It should also be mentioned that Taylor is sidelined with an ankle injury and isn't eligible to return until Week 5 after being placed on the physically unable to perform list, so it's possible the Browns didn't want to take the gamble on a player that has been dealing with an ankle aliment since 2022.