Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumors: Colts Open to Offers Despite Self-Imposed Deadline

The Indianapolis Colts may be willing to trade Jonathan Taylor, even with the season underway.

"A couple of weeks ago, they put a Tuesday trade deadline [in place]. That deadline has come and past, and now they're actually willing to listen to offers again for Taylor," Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported on Sunday. "But their hope is that Taylor ends up staying with them to play with Anthony Richardson."

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added that there was a "slim chance" that Taylor could still play for the Colts this season, but added "the thought he would need a contract extension to do that. No offer has yet come."

Rapoport also noted that trade talks might resume for Taylor in late October, with the NFL's trade deadline on Oct. 31.

Taylor, 24, is on the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from an ankle injury, meaning he'll miss the first four games of the season. His absence shouldn't last any longer than that, however, at least from a health perspective:

The star running back requested a trade this summer after failing to secure a long-term extension with the Colts. He is on the final year of his rookie contract and set to become a free agent ahead of the 2024 season, though the Colts would have the right to use the franchise tag on him to keep him off the market.

When healthy, Taylor is arguably the best running back in football, rushing for 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns in the 2021 season. Injuries limited him to 11 games last year, though he still tallied 861 yards and four scores on the ground.

He's the centerpiece of Indy's offense, though it's unclear if he'll ever play for the Colts again. If trade talks are still open, there remains a strong chance Taylor will find himself on the move ahead of the actual trade deadline in late October.