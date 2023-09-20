Nathan Peterman Released by Bears; Tyson Bagent Now QB2 Behind Justin Fields

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears released quarterback Nathan Peterman on Wednesday, leaving undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent as the lone backup behind starter Justin Fields.

Peterman was originally released as part of 53-man roster cuts but was brought back to serve as Fields' backup ahead of Week 1. He's been active each of the first two weeks of the regular season.

Bagent attended Division II Shepherd College in West Virginia, throwing for 17,034 yards and 159 touchdowns during his four years as a starter. His 159 touchdown passes are an NCAA record.

The 23-year-old was largely impressive during the preseason but ceded the backup job to the veteran Peterman for the first two weeks. Peterman has thrown for 712 yards and four touchdowns against 13 interceptions across a largely unimpressive NFL career. While it's impossible to tell how Bagent would perform if called to duty, it's hard to imagine putting together worse tape than we've seen from Peterman.

The timing of the move is noteworthy given the seemingly critical comments Fields made about coaching during his Wednesday press conference. Fields admitted he's been overthinking and playing "robotic" football through the first two weeks and offered up the way he's coached as a factor.

"You know, could be coaching, I think," Fields said. "At the end of the day, they are doing their job when they are giving me what to look at, but at the end of the day, I can't be thinking about that when the game comes. I prepare myself throughout the week, and then when the game comes, it's time to play free at that point. Thinking less and playing more."

Fields would later meet with reporters again and clarify his comments, saying he takes full responsibility for his play. That said, it's not hard to see the through line of Fields being a little too honest with his thoughts in the moment and then recanting to smooth things over.