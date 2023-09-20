X

    Raiders Rumors: Chandler Jones Placed on Non-Football Injury List amid Personal Issue

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 20, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 18: Chandler Jones #55 of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)
    Chris Unger/Getty Images

    The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly placed linebacker Chandler Jones on the non-football injury list due to a personal issue.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Raiders have not "ruled out a return if his situation improves."

