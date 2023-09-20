5-Star SG Jalil Bethea Commits to Miami over Kansas, Villanova, Alabama, More

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Five-star shooting guard Jalil Bethea announced his commitment to the Miami Hurricanes via 247Sports on Wednesday.

Bethea is ranked ninth on the 247Sports composite list of the top high school class-of-2024 men's basketball players. He had a final three of Miami, Kansas and Villanova.

Bethea is a 6'4", 170-pound guard who plays for Archbishop Wood in Warminster, Pennsylvania. He is the second-ranked shooting guard in his class and described his game as follows to Joe Tipton of On3.

"I would describe my game like a Devin Booker, Tyler Herro and Jordan Poole. I can make shots, dribble, play defense, and I get my teammates involved as well."

He had 24 offers and made visits to Miami, Kansas, Villanova and Temple, per 247Sports.

"I chose Miami because it is the best fit for me and my career going forward and for my goal which is going to the league," Bethea told Tipton.

Miami is a program on the rise after making the Final Four for the first time in school history back in March. The Hurricanes have also made back-to-back Elite Eight appearances.

Led by head coach Jim Larrañaga, the Hurricanes are off to a great start for their 2024 class recruitment, bringing in Bethea alongside 4-star guard Austin Swartz and 4-star forward Isaiah Johnson-Arigu.