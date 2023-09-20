Panthers' Bryce Young Misses Practice with Ankle Injury; Jake Luton Signs Contract

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young missed Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury.

Young was injured during the Panthers' 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints but did not leave the game. Andy Dalton would start in the rookie's place if he's unable to play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Panthers coach Frank Reich told reporters the team's scheme would not change much if Dalton has to start. Carolina also signed Jake Luton as a potential backup.

Young's NFL career has gotten off to a rough start, with the top overall pick throwing for 299 yards and two touchdowns against two interceptions in consecutive losses for Carolina. The Panthers are tied with an NFL-low 27 points, while Young's 4.2 yards per pass attempt is the worst among the league's 32 starting quarterbacks.

"Listen, head coach, quarterback, we're gonna take the heat, and that just comes with the territory, so you own that, and you understand that when you're in that position, and Bryce understands that for the position he's in," Reich told reporters after Monday's loss to the Saints. "I can tell you this, certainly our struggle on offense, it's not one person. Again, we'll look at the film, but I thought Bryce did some really positive things, made some plays with his feet, made some good decisions, made good throws, showed plenty of things that we want to see, so I was encouraged by that."