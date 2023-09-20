Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown 'Day-to-Day' with Toe Injury, HC Dan Campbell Says

Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown 'Day-to-Day' with Toe Injury, HC Dan Campbell SaysSeptember 20, 2023
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is "day-to-day" with a toe injury and will not practice Wednesday.
St. Brown was injured during Sunday's overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The Pro Bowler has recorded 12 receptions for 173 yards and one touchdown over the first two weeks of the regular season.
Campbell said the team's upcoming schedule could inform decisions about which players are in the lineup. The Lions play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons before traveling to Green Bay for a Thursday night game against the Packers.
"I think more than anything, we have to focus on right now. The here and now," Campbell said. "There are a couple guys who, it could be, if it's close enough, do you try to play them this week knowing that maybe if you do, then they're probably out for Green Bay anyway. So there's a couple of those guys, I'm not gonna say who they are. That may have a little bit, but I think more than anything it's about this one right in front of us and who we'll have available or who we think can be available."
Josh Reynolds would step into the lineup as Jared Goff's top target if St. Brown misses time. Reynolds has nine receptions for 146 yards and two scores through the first two weeks. Marvin Jones Jr. and Kalif Raymond could also see additional snaps this weekend.
St. Brown has played in 35 of a possible 36 games in his three-year NFL career.