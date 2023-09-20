Sergio Brown's IG Videos Under Review by Police amid Search for Former NFL Player

Rich Barnes/Getty Images

Police are investigating Instagram videos that show a man resembling former NFL player Sergio Brown, who is considered a missing person, per the Associated Press.

The AP noted the videos were posted Monday to an account that appears to belong to Brown. The man said in the video that news of his mother Myrtle's death is "fake."

The man said he believed his mother "was on vacation" in Mexico and that her death is "fake news, fake news, fake news. It has to be the FBI."

According to the AP, Maywood police spokesperson Carmen Rivera said authorities are investigating the videos.

Myrtle Brown's death was ruled a homicide with police saying she was injured during an assault. Her body was found Saturday in Maywood, which is a suburb west of Chicago.

Relatives told authorities they did not know where Myrtle or Sergio Brown were, per the AP.

The AP also noted that Nick Brown, who is Sergio's brother, said on social media, "I want him to know that I love you and please come home."