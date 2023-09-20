Ravens' Marlon Humphrey Questions If Bill Belichick Is 'Elite' HC, Credits Tom Brady

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are 0-2 for the first time since 2001, and some have taken the opportunity to question Bill Belichick's effectiveness as a head coach.

During a recent episode of the Punch Line Podcast, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey did just that, asserting that Belichick's legendary career was mostly due to his partnership with star quarterback Tom Brady.

"Is Belichick elite, or is Tom Brady elite? That's the million-dollar question," Humphrey said. "It's looking more like Brady, but it is what it is."

Belichick and Brady won six Super Bowls together, but since Brady departed the Patriots in 2020, New England has had just one winning season. Including the playoffs, the Patriots have a 25-28 record in the post-Brady era.

Third-year quarterback Mac Jones was dubbed the heir apparent to Brady when the Patriots selected him with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 draft. He's had an up-and-down career with a Pro Bowl selection in his rookie year and a regression during his sophomore campaign. Through two games this season, he has completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 547 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.