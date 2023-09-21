NFL Picks Week 3 Best Early Player Props to Bet Before Odds Shift

2 of 4

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

If the 49ers are looking to get Mitchell more involved, then he's likely to see more than the five carries and one target he had in Week 2.

If San Francisco does get out to an early lead—which seems likely since New York will be without Saquon Barkley—the 2021 sixth-rounder could see double-digit touches on Thursday.



This makes Mitchell an intriguing option with odds of +205 (bet $100 to win $205) to score at any point against New York.



Mitchell missed much of last season with a sprained MCL, but he got back into the game plan late. He scored in two of his final three games (including playoffs) last season and had three total touchdowns.



The 49ers may also give the Louisiana product some red-zone work if they're looking to preserve McCaffrey. That would be advantageous, as the Giants have allowed five rushing touchdowns in two games.

