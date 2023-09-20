ESPN: Texans' C.J. Stroud Has 'Impressed' NFL Insiders with Ball Placement, Composure

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Despite a 0-2 start to the 2023 season, the Houston Texans are reportedly pleased with what they've seen so far from rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.

"Stroud has impressed many in the league with his ball placement and composure, especially with four offensive line starters out," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Wednesday.

The No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft, Stroud is delivering on expectations. In Houston's 31-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2, he threw for 384 yards, the most by an Ohio State quarterback in NFL history, and two touchdowns. According to ESPN's Brianna Williams, that total is the second-most passing yards by a player 21 or younger since the 1970 merger behind only Matthew Stafford's 422-yard outing in 2009. Stroud racked up 190 yards in the fourth quarter alone.

Through his first two games in the NFL, Stroud has completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 626 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, good for a quarterback rating of 91.2. He ranks fourth in the league in passing yards, though he's been sacked a league-high 11 times behind Houston's banged-up offensive line.

As a member of a draft class that featured multiple top quarterback prospects, Stroud will likely be compared to Bryce Young of the Carolina Panthers and Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts for the rest of his career. So far, Young has struggled on a Panthers team that lacks talent, and Richardson has performed well but was placed in concussion protocol this week.

If Stroud can continue performing the way he has, he will be on the fast track to being named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.