Giants vs. 49ers: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for TNF
It's hard not to reflect on what we've seen over the first two weeks of the 2023 season. There have been surprising starts—both good and bad—fresh early MVP candidates and significant injuries that will have a huge impact on the remainder of the season.
However, it's time to look ahead because Week 3 is already here. On Thursday night, the San Francisco 49ers host the New York Giants to kick off the weekend.
This game should provide a fun evening of football, and it will offer a few opportunities for fans to do a little wagering.
Here, we'll dive into the latest odds, examine the matchup and highlight a couple of player props we like for this battle between 2022 playoff teams.
New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers
Date: Thursday, September 21
When: 8:15 p.m. ET
Live Stream and TV: Prime Video, Fox (local markets)
Line: San Francisco -10
Over/Under: 44.5 Points
Money Line: San Francisco -575 (bet $575 to win $100), New York +425 (bet $100 to win $425)
Preview and Predictions
On paper, this has the makings of a major mismatch. The 49ers have looked and played like one of the best teams in football through two weeks, while the Giants have looked respectable for all of one half.
New York mounted a huge comeback against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Before that, the Giants were outscored 60-0 in six quarters. They looked absolutely lifeless during a 40-0 shutout loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.
While the Giants have some defensive talent, they have been atrocious on that side of the ball, ranking 26th in yards per pass attempt allowed, 25th in yards per rush allowed and dead-last in points allowed.
It's hard to see New York slowing Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and the rest of the 49ers offense.
To make matters worse, the Giants won't have star running back Saquon Barkley because of an ankle sprain, though head coach Brian Daboll initially refused to rule him out.
"We'll just take it day-to-day with him. If he can make it, great, if he can't, let's see if he can get better by the following week," Daboll said early in the week, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Barkley is officially out.
San Francisco stumbled early against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2 but pulled away in the second half. Expect the 49ers to get off to a fast start under the bright Thursday night lights
The Giants shouldn't play the sloppy brand of football they did against Dallas, but the results are likely to be closer to those of Week 1 than Week 2.
Prediction: 49ers 31, Giants 17
Brock Purdy Under 1.5 Passing Touchdowns
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is -105 to throw fewer than 1.5 touchdown passes against the Giants on Thursday.
The 2022 seventh-round pick became the first player in NFL history to win his first six regular-season starts while throwing two touchdown passes in every contest back in Week 1.
However, his streak was snapped when he failed to throw for a score against the Rams.
The game plan will dictate a lot here, and if the 49ers get ahead early, they may ride the ground game instead of relying on Purdy's passing. San Francisco is likely to attack New York on the ground anyway, as the Giants have been incapable of slowing opposing ball-carriers.
That's been the plan for the Giants' opponents, especially in scoring position. New York has allowed five rushing touchdowns this season and only one passing score.
Expect Purdy to put another one in the TD column on Thursday, but don't count on him throwing multiple scores.
Deebo Samuel Under 14.5 Rushing Yards
Deebo Samuel is part of San Francisco's ground game, so if the 49ers want to run, 14.5 rushing yards feels like a reasonable goal for him.
However, fans should actually look to take the under at -115. The 49ers tend to use Samuel as a runner when they need a boost, and they're unlikely to need one against the Giants. The tandem of McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell should be enough to get the ground game going against New York.
The 49ers are looking to get Mitchell more involved.
"Yeah, we definitely got to get Elijah in there more and do better with our rotation than we did yesterday," coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.
Samuel had 35 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Rams, but he carried just twice for eight yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1.
Unless the Giants figure out a way to bottle up McCaffrey, expect Samuel's backfield workload to mirror that of Week 1 a lot more closely than last week's.
