    NFL Week 3 2023 Highlights: Live Tracking the Top Plays from Sunday's Results

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 24, 2023

      JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 17: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs down the field during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
      Mike Carlson/Getty Images

      Another NFL Sunday means another full slate of games that will help shape the early playoff picture.

      It also means no shortage of highlights.

      With 13 games on the docket, there promises to be a number of marquee plays that leave fans and fantasy football players alike looking for replays. So keep it locked right here for highlights of all the touchdowns, game-altering turnovers and more.

    Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns

      NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 10: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans warms up against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 10, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
      Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

      1st Quarter

      Cleveland's offensive woes continued with a lost fumble in the early going:

      Tennessee Titans @Titans

      SMB with strip and recovery! <br><br>📺: Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsCLE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsCLE</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonCBS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLonCBS</a> <a href="https://t.co/UwToRIs0vi">pic.twitter.com/UwToRIs0vi</a>

      2nd Quarter

      Jerome Ford burned the Titans defense as a pass-catcher for a touchdown:

      Cleveland Browns @Browns

      Jerome had em shook with the hesi 😲<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsCLE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsCLE</a> on CBS &amp; NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/23lKmVPvSo">pic.twitter.com/23lKmVPvSo</a>

      Cleveland's defense brought the pressure:

      Cleveland Browns @Browns

      didn't even have a chance<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsCLE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsCLE</a> on CBS &amp; NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/keYywIotbK">pic.twitter.com/keYywIotbK</a>

      Cleveland missed out on a potential touchdown on a strange play involving Amari Cooper:

      B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

      Ref staring directly at the play and still called Amari Cooper out of bounds. Horrendous <a href="https://t.co/OttSNaJx3f">pic.twitter.com/OttSNaJx3f</a>

      Chris Moore made an unreal catch to put the Titans in scoring position before Myles Garrett put a stop to things:

      NFL @NFL

      This catch is the only TEN I see<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsCLE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsCLE</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN">https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN</a> <a href="https://t.co/g7kSp0iBmT">pic.twitter.com/g7kSp0iBmT</a>

      NFL @NFL

      Myles Garrett sacked the QB and the left tackle <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsCLE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsCLE</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN">https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN</a> <a href="https://t.co/ziTJefc3le">pic.twitter.com/ziTJefc3le</a>

      3rd Quarter

      Ford found the end zone again:

      NFL @NFL

      Have a day, <a href="https://twitter.com/JeromeFord?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JeromeFord</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/Browns?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Browns</a> extend the lead! <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsCLE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsCLE</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05gT8f">https://t.co/UQdQ05gT8f</a> <a href="https://t.co/EgAzbhxn3X">pic.twitter.com/EgAzbhxn3X</a>

    Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions

      ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after a win over the \gb\ at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
      Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

      1st Quarter

      Bijan Robinson continues to impress:

      NFL @NFL

      Bijan bouncing off tackles all day<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATLvsDET?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATLvsDET</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05gT8f">https://t.co/UQdQ05gT8f</a> <a href="https://t.co/9qI5L1f6ui">pic.twitter.com/9qI5L1f6ui</a>

      2nd Quarter

      Jared Goff and Sam LaPorta connected for the game's first touchdown:

      NFL @NFL

      GOFF GOES DEEP TO LA PORTA!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATLvsDET?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATLvsDET</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN">https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN</a> <a href="https://t.co/vjhwmK0dFz">pic.twitter.com/vjhwmK0dFz</a>

    New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers

      ATLANTA, GA SEPTEMBER 17: Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love (10) warms up prior to the start of the NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons on September 17th, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      1st Quarter

      Jimmy Graham scored a touchdown against his former team:

      NFL @NFL

      Jimmy Graham scores in Lambeau!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NOvsGB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NOvsGB</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN">https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN</a> <a href="https://t.co/IzvOkTjUZU">pic.twitter.com/IzvOkTjUZU</a>

      2nd Quarter

      The Saints extended their lead with some special teams magic courtesy of Rashid Shaheed:

      NFL @NFL

      RASHID SHAHEED 76-YARD PUNT RETURN TD!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NOvsGB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NOvsGB</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN">https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN</a> <a href="https://t.co/AlE6pef6Bh">pic.twitter.com/AlE6pef6Bh</a>

      Chris Olave made an unbelievable catch for the Saints:

      NFL @NFL

      ONE-HAND OLAVE WOW.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NOvsGB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NOvsGB</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN">https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN</a> <a href="https://t.co/a64klSSZeY">pic.twitter.com/a64klSSZeY</a>

    Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins

      FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 17: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to throw the football during warmups prior to the start of the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
      Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

      1st Quarter

      The Dolphins wasted no time getting on the scoreboard with a long Tyreek Hill touchdown:

      NFL @NFL

      TUA TO TYREEK. 54-YARD TOUCHDOWN.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DENvsMIA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DENvsMIA</a> on CBS⁰<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN">https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN</a> <a href="https://t.co/xF87UGLgZ1">pic.twitter.com/xF87UGLgZ1</a>

      Miami continued its quick start with a De'Von Achane touchdown:

      Miami Dolphins @MiamiDolphins

      Rook's first NFL touchdown 🥹<a href="https://twitter.com/ffvmousvon_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ffvmousvon_</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FinsUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FinsUp</a> <a href="https://t.co/geYWPT25l7">pic.twitter.com/geYWPT25l7</a>

      Denver got a touchdown back with a pass from Russell Wilson to Courtland Sutton:

      NFL @NFL

      Call him Russell Roll Out 🎯<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DENvsMIA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DENvsMIA</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN">https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN</a> <a href="https://t.co/fvWLHcT5pg">pic.twitter.com/fvWLHcT5pg</a>

      2nd Quarter

      Tua Tagovailoa unleashed a no-look pass for a touchdown:

      NFL @NFL

      TUA NO-LOOK SHOVEL PASS TD<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DENvsMIA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DENvsMIA</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN">https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN</a> <a href="https://t.co/8IYZX0evXg">pic.twitter.com/8IYZX0evXg</a>

      Raheem Mostert is a touchdown machine:

      NFL @NFL

      Mostert's second TD gives the Dolphins 25 first half points!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DENvsMIA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DENvsMIA</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05gT8f">https://t.co/UQdQ05gT8f</a> <a href="https://t.co/x0ZAMOgqJi">pic.twitter.com/x0ZAMOgqJi</a>

    Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings

      NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
      Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

      1st Quarter

      Alohi Gilman ripped the ball away for the Chargers:

      NFL @NFL

      Gilman rips it for the <a href="https://twitter.com/chargers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Chargers</a> takeaway<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LACvsMIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LACvsMIN</a> on FOX⁰<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05gT8f">https://t.co/UQdQ05gT8f</a> <a href="https://t.co/a2RostmIvV">pic.twitter.com/a2RostmIvV</a>

      Justin Herbert put Los Angeles on the board first:

      NFL @NFL

      Herbert slings it to Parham Jr. to put the <a href="https://twitter.com/chargers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Chargers</a> on the board<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LACvsMIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LACvsMIN</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN">https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN</a> <a href="https://t.co/pgUWN2nquV">pic.twitter.com/pgUWN2nquV</a>

      2nd Quarter

      Kirk Cousins matched Herbert's touchdown pass with one of his own:

      NFL @NFL

      Josh Oliver evens the score for the <a href="https://twitter.com/Vikings?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Vikings</a>!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LACvsMIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LACvsMIN</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05gT8f">https://t.co/UQdQ05gT8f</a> <a href="https://t.co/gY3NcWG4S2">pic.twitter.com/gY3NcWG4S2</a>

      The Vikings defense forced a turnover:

      Minnesota Vikings @Vikings

      Feels good to get our hands on one.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLonFOX</a> <a href="https://t.co/dRK2WptpzT">pic.twitter.com/dRK2WptpzT</a>

      Herbert gave the Chargers the lead right before halftime with another touchdown pass:

      Los Angeles Chargers @chargers

      a second serving of chicken parm<br><br>📺 | <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflonfox</a> <a href="https://t.co/60qMMxZKSS">pic.twitter.com/60qMMxZKSS</a>

      3rd Quarter

      Mike Williams made an incredible catch to get the Chargers out of the shadow of their own end zone:

      Los Angeles Chargers @chargers

      yeah, mike dub caught that<br><br>📺 | <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflonfox</a> <a href="https://t.co/T49AaNsu96">pic.twitter.com/T49AaNsu96</a>

    New England Patriots at New York Jets

      ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 17: Garrett Wilson #17 of the New York Jets runs the ball during a football game at AT&T Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
      Cooper Neill/Getty Images

      1st Quarter

      Mac Jones fit an early pass through multiple defenders:

      New England Patriots @Patriots

      Zipping it in for the first.<a href="https://twitter.com/MacJones_10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MacJones_10</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/BournePoly11?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BournePoly11</a> <br><br>📺 on <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonCBS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLonCBS</a> <a href="https://t.co/cGrINhunYT">pic.twitter.com/cGrINhunYT</a>

      2nd Quarter

      Pharaoh Brown gave the Patriots the first touchdown of the game:

      NFL @NFL

      Not catching Pharaoh Brown! <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NEvsNYJ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NEvsNYJ</a> on CBS⁰📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN">https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN</a> <a href="https://t.co/yh6X8yqjqw">pic.twitter.com/yh6X8yqjqw</a>

    Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders

      ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 17: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills stands on the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Highmark Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
      Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

      1st Quarter

      Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs were a problem for Washington's secondary on the first possession:

      Buffalo Bills @BuffaloBills

      Josh Allen doing Josh Allen things. <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/CBS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBS</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/paramountplus?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@paramountplus</a> <a href="https://t.co/G90OJnJQbc">pic.twitter.com/G90OJnJQbc</a>

      Buffalo's defense turned over the Commanders with an interception:

      Buffalo Bills @BuffaloBills

      TB with the INT‼️<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/CBS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBS</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/paramountplus?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@paramountplus</a> <a href="https://t.co/S1E5IBvN6S">pic.twitter.com/S1E5IBvN6S</a>

      Gabe Davis extended the lead for the Bills:

      B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

      Gabe Davis starting to heat up 🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/BuffaloBills?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BuffaloBills</a>)<a href="https://t.co/X5B4L0HKsf">pic.twitter.com/X5B4L0HKsf</a>

      Sam Howell and Curtis Samuel connected on a beautiful deep ball:

      NFL @NFL

      .<a href="https://twitter.com/Sam7Howell?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sam7Howell</a> drops it in a bucket 🪣 <a href="https://twitter.com/CurtisSamuel4__?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CurtisSamuel4__</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BUFvsWAS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BUFvsWAS</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN">https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN</a> <a href="https://t.co/fpJ4HGFp2L">pic.twitter.com/fpJ4HGFp2L</a>

      2nd Quarter

      Howell looked like a running back making moves:

      NFL @NFL

      .<a href="https://twitter.com/Sam7Howell?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sam7Howell</a> the scrambler!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BUFvsWAS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BUFvsWAS</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN">https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN</a> <a href="https://t.co/GoqIBhFbEx">pic.twitter.com/GoqIBhFbEx</a>

      Buffalo intercepted Howell to end a Washington drive:

      Buffalo Bills @BuffaloBills

      23 in '23! <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/CBS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBS</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/paramountplus?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@paramountplus</a> <a href="https://t.co/1l2rg6c4Xg">pic.twitter.com/1l2rg6c4Xg</a>

      3rd Quarter

      The Bills continued to cause problems for Washington with another interception:

      NFL @NFL

      Tre'Davious White picks it off in the end zone!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BUFvsWAS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BUFvsWAS</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN">https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN</a> <a href="https://t.co/CcwM13KhNC">pic.twitter.com/CcwM13KhNC</a>

      Now it was Washington's turn to pick off Allen:

      Washington Commanders @Commanders

      .<a href="https://twitter.com/KeFu11er?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KeFu11er</a> tracks it 🏈<br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BUFvsWAS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BUFvsWAS</a> | CBS <a href="https://t.co/DP3VhmDyXL">pic.twitter.com/DP3VhmDyXL</a>

    Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

      JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 17: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars attempts a pass during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at EverBank Field on September 17, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
      Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

      1st Quarter

      Dameon Pierce started the scoring for the Texans on the road after a deep ball from C.J. Stroud set them up in scoring position:

      Houston Texans @HoustonTexans

      Airing it out to <a href="https://twitter.com/Tankdell4?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Tankdell4</a> 😮‍💨 <a href="https://t.co/4GUtyvxhCY">pic.twitter.com/4GUtyvxhCY</a>

      Houston Texans @HoustonTexans

      DP3️⃣1️⃣ GIVING US THE EARLY LEAD 🤘 <a href="https://t.co/3zVRhx5l6F">pic.twitter.com/3zVRhx5l6F</a>

      2nd Quarter

      Stroud continues to impress in his rookie season with a touchdown pass after Houston's special teams blocked a field goal:

      Houston Texans @HoustonTexans

      ❌ DENIED ❌ <a href="https://t.co/VmYzj6B0nI">pic.twitter.com/VmYzj6B0nI</a>

      NFL @NFL

      .<a href="https://twitter.com/CJ7STROUD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CJ7STROUD</a> hits Brevin Jordan and the <a href="https://twitter.com/HoustonTexans?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HoustonTexans</a> are up 14-0!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HOUvsJAX?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HOUvsJAX</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN">https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN</a> <a href="https://t.co/izQjNqqt53">pic.twitter.com/izQjNqqt53</a>

      Jacksonville's offensive struggles continued with a lost fumble:

      Houston Texans @HoustonTexans

      We'll take that 🤝 <a href="https://t.co/0R6E9b7mpt">pic.twitter.com/0R6E9b7mpt</a>

      3rd Quarter

      The Jaguars finally got on the board with a Tank Bigsby touchdown:

      NFL @NFL

      Hand it off to Tank. Touchdown <a href="https://twitter.com/Jaguars?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jaguars</a>!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HOUvsJAX?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HOUvsJAX</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN">https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN</a> <a href="https://t.co/RcvUFgNDoC">pic.twitter.com/RcvUFgNDoC</a>

    Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens

      CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 17: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
      Andy Lyons/Getty Images

      1st Quarter

      Lamar Jackson used his legs to find the end zone in the early going:

      NFL @NFL

      .<a href="https://twitter.com/Lj_era8?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lj_era8</a> doing his thing. 😈<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsBAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsBAL</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN">https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN</a> <a href="https://t.co/J1mTtfKWwD">pic.twitter.com/J1mTtfKWwD</a>

      The Colts stole some momentum back with a forced turnover:

      Indianapolis Colts @Colts

      Welcome to the league, JuJu! <br><br>📺 CBS <a href="https://t.co/Ov4PwRIqAn">pic.twitter.com/Ov4PwRIqAn</a>

      2nd Quarter

      The Colts defense got to Jackson:

      Indianapolis Colts @Colts

      Samson ➡️ Sack ➡️ Stop<br><br>📺 CBS <a href="https://t.co/xCLFYz6bR0">pic.twitter.com/xCLFYz6bR0</a>

      Zack Moss found the end zone as a pass-catcher:

      NFL @NFL

      Throw it to Moss. Why not?<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsBAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsBAL</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN">https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN</a> <a href="https://t.co/Rm2WwfIdrn">pic.twitter.com/Rm2WwfIdrn</a>

      Kyle Hamilton continued to be a nightmare for the Colts' offensive line:

      NFL @NFL

      .<a href="https://twitter.com/kyledhamilton_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kyledhamilton_</a> has 2 sacks in the first half 💪<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsBAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsBAL</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN">https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN</a> <a href="https://t.co/VscRvrrV0R">pic.twitter.com/VscRvrrV0R</a>

      3rd Quarter

      Jackson found the end zone again with his legs:

      NFL @NFL

      LAMAR HAS ANOTHER.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsBAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsBAL</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05gT8f">https://t.co/UQdQ05gT8f</a> <a href="https://t.co/Eq4RM7sCYz">pic.twitter.com/Eq4RM7sCYz</a>

    Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks

      CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 18: Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers warms up before a football game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sep 18, 2023. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The Seattle Seahawks host the Carolina Panthers in an NFC matchup at 4:05 p.m. ET.

    Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals

      ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 17: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) scrambles out of the pocket looking for a wide receiver during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Jets on September 17, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The undefeated Dallas Cowboys hit the road to face the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. ET.

    Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs

      JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 17: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks for a receiver during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 17, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The Kansas City Chiefs host the Chicago Bears in an inter-conference matchup at 4:25 p.m. ET.

    Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders

      ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 17: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs downfield during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
      Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

      Sunday's action ends with an AFC showdown when the Las Vegas Raiders host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:20 p.m. ET.

