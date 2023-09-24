NFL Week 3 2023 Highlights: Live Tracking the Top Plays from Sunday's ResultsSeptember 24, 2023
NFL Week 3 2023 Highlights: Live Tracking the Top Plays from Sunday's Results
Another NFL Sunday means another full slate of games that will help shape the early playoff picture.
It also means no shortage of highlights.
With 13 games on the docket, there promises to be a number of marquee plays that leave fans and fantasy football players alike looking for replays. So keep it locked right here for highlights of all the touchdowns, game-altering turnovers and more.
Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns
1st Quarter
Cleveland's offensive woes continued with a lost fumble in the early going:
Tennessee Titans @Titans
SMB with strip and recovery! <br><br>📺: Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsCLE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsCLE</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonCBS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLonCBS</a> <a href="https://t.co/UwToRIs0vi">pic.twitter.com/UwToRIs0vi</a>
2nd Quarter
Jerome Ford burned the Titans defense as a pass-catcher for a touchdown:
Cleveland's defense brought the pressure:
Cleveland missed out on a potential touchdown on a strange play involving Amari Cooper:
Chris Moore made an unreal catch to put the Titans in scoring position before Myles Garrett put a stop to things:
NFL @NFL
This catch is the only TEN I see<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsCLE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsCLE</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN">https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN</a> <a href="https://t.co/g7kSp0iBmT">pic.twitter.com/g7kSp0iBmT</a>
NFL @NFL
Myles Garrett sacked the QB and the left tackle <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsCLE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsCLE</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN">https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN</a> <a href="https://t.co/ziTJefc3le">pic.twitter.com/ziTJefc3le</a>
3rd Quarter
Ford found the end zone again:
NFL @NFL
Have a day, <a href="https://twitter.com/JeromeFord?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JeromeFord</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/Browns?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Browns</a> extend the lead! <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsCLE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsCLE</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05gT8f">https://t.co/UQdQ05gT8f</a> <a href="https://t.co/EgAzbhxn3X">pic.twitter.com/EgAzbhxn3X</a>
Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions
1st Quarter
Bijan Robinson continues to impress:
NFL @NFL
Bijan bouncing off tackles all day<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATLvsDET?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATLvsDET</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05gT8f">https://t.co/UQdQ05gT8f</a> <a href="https://t.co/9qI5L1f6ui">pic.twitter.com/9qI5L1f6ui</a>
2nd Quarter
Jared Goff and Sam LaPorta connected for the game's first touchdown:
NFL @NFL
GOFF GOES DEEP TO LA PORTA!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATLvsDET?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATLvsDET</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN">https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN</a> <a href="https://t.co/vjhwmK0dFz">pic.twitter.com/vjhwmK0dFz</a>
New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers
1st Quarter
Jimmy Graham scored a touchdown against his former team:
NFL @NFL
Jimmy Graham scores in Lambeau!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NOvsGB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NOvsGB</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN">https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN</a> <a href="https://t.co/IzvOkTjUZU">pic.twitter.com/IzvOkTjUZU</a>
2nd Quarter
The Saints extended their lead with some special teams magic courtesy of Rashid Shaheed:
NFL @NFL
RASHID SHAHEED 76-YARD PUNT RETURN TD!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NOvsGB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NOvsGB</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN">https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN</a> <a href="https://t.co/AlE6pef6Bh">pic.twitter.com/AlE6pef6Bh</a>
Chris Olave made an unbelievable catch for the Saints:
NFL @NFL
ONE-HAND OLAVE WOW.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NOvsGB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NOvsGB</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN">https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN</a> <a href="https://t.co/a64klSSZeY">pic.twitter.com/a64klSSZeY</a>
Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins
1st Quarter
The Dolphins wasted no time getting on the scoreboard with a long Tyreek Hill touchdown:
NFL @NFL
TUA TO TYREEK. 54-YARD TOUCHDOWN.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DENvsMIA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DENvsMIA</a> on CBS⁰<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN">https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN</a> <a href="https://t.co/xF87UGLgZ1">pic.twitter.com/xF87UGLgZ1</a>
Miami continued its quick start with a De'Von Achane touchdown:
Denver got a touchdown back with a pass from Russell Wilson to Courtland Sutton:
NFL @NFL
Call him Russell Roll Out 🎯<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DENvsMIA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DENvsMIA</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN">https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN</a> <a href="https://t.co/fvWLHcT5pg">pic.twitter.com/fvWLHcT5pg</a>
2nd Quarter
Tua Tagovailoa unleashed a no-look pass for a touchdown:
NFL @NFL
TUA NO-LOOK SHOVEL PASS TD<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DENvsMIA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DENvsMIA</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN">https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN</a> <a href="https://t.co/8IYZX0evXg">pic.twitter.com/8IYZX0evXg</a>
Raheem Mostert is a touchdown machine:
NFL @NFL
Mostert's second TD gives the Dolphins 25 first half points!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DENvsMIA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DENvsMIA</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05gT8f">https://t.co/UQdQ05gT8f</a> <a href="https://t.co/x0ZAMOgqJi">pic.twitter.com/x0ZAMOgqJi</a>
Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings
1st Quarter
Alohi Gilman ripped the ball away for the Chargers:
NFL @NFL
Gilman rips it for the <a href="https://twitter.com/chargers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Chargers</a> takeaway<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LACvsMIN?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LACvsMIN</a> on FOX⁰<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05gT8f">https://t.co/UQdQ05gT8f</a> <a href="https://t.co/a2RostmIvV">pic.twitter.com/a2RostmIvV</a>
Justin Herbert put Los Angeles on the board first:
NFL @NFL
Herbert slings it to Parham Jr. to put the <a href="https://twitter.com/chargers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Chargers</a> on the board<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LACvsMIN?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LACvsMIN</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN">https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN</a> <a href="https://t.co/pgUWN2nquV">pic.twitter.com/pgUWN2nquV</a>
2nd Quarter
Kirk Cousins matched Herbert's touchdown pass with one of his own:
NFL @NFL
Josh Oliver evens the score for the <a href="https://twitter.com/Vikings?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Vikings</a>!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LACvsMIN?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LACvsMIN</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05gT8f">https://t.co/UQdQ05gT8f</a> <a href="https://t.co/gY3NcWG4S2">pic.twitter.com/gY3NcWG4S2</a>
The Vikings defense forced a turnover:
Herbert gave the Chargers the lead right before halftime with another touchdown pass:
3rd Quarter
Mike Williams made an incredible catch to get the Chargers out of the shadow of their own end zone:
New England Patriots at New York Jets
1st Quarter
Mac Jones fit an early pass through multiple defenders:
New England Patriots @Patriots
Zipping it in for the first.<a href="https://twitter.com/MacJones_10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MacJones_10</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/BournePoly11?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BournePoly11</a> <br><br>📺 on <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonCBS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLonCBS</a> <a href="https://t.co/cGrINhunYT">pic.twitter.com/cGrINhunYT</a>
2nd Quarter
Pharaoh Brown gave the Patriots the first touchdown of the game:
NFL @NFL
Not catching Pharaoh Brown! <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NEvsNYJ?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NEvsNYJ</a> on CBS⁰📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN">https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN</a> <a href="https://t.co/yh6X8yqjqw">pic.twitter.com/yh6X8yqjqw</a>
Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders
1st Quarter
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs were a problem for Washington's secondary on the first possession:
Buffalo's defense turned over the Commanders with an interception:
Gabe Davis extended the lead for the Bills:
Sam Howell and Curtis Samuel connected on a beautiful deep ball:
NFL @NFL
.<a href="https://twitter.com/Sam7Howell?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sam7Howell</a> drops it in a bucket 🪣 <a href="https://twitter.com/CurtisSamuel4__?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CurtisSamuel4__</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BUFvsWAS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BUFvsWAS</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN">https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN</a> <a href="https://t.co/fpJ4HGFp2L">pic.twitter.com/fpJ4HGFp2L</a>
2nd Quarter
Howell looked like a running back making moves:
NFL @NFL
.<a href="https://twitter.com/Sam7Howell?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sam7Howell</a> the scrambler!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BUFvsWAS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BUFvsWAS</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN">https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN</a> <a href="https://t.co/GoqIBhFbEx">pic.twitter.com/GoqIBhFbEx</a>
Buffalo intercepted Howell to end a Washington drive:
3rd Quarter
The Bills continued to cause problems for Washington with another interception:
NFL @NFL
Tre'Davious White picks it off in the end zone!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BUFvsWAS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BUFvsWAS</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN">https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN</a> <a href="https://t.co/CcwM13KhNC">pic.twitter.com/CcwM13KhNC</a>
Now it was Washington's turn to pick off Allen:
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars
1st Quarter
Dameon Pierce started the scoring for the Texans on the road after a deep ball from C.J. Stroud set them up in scoring position:
2nd Quarter
Stroud continues to impress in his rookie season with a touchdown pass after Houston's special teams blocked a field goal:
NFL @NFL
.<a href="https://twitter.com/CJ7STROUD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CJ7STROUD</a> hits Brevin Jordan and the <a href="https://twitter.com/HoustonTexans?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HoustonTexans</a> are up 14-0!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HOUvsJAX?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HOUvsJAX</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN">https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN</a> <a href="https://t.co/izQjNqqt53">pic.twitter.com/izQjNqqt53</a>
Jacksonville's offensive struggles continued with a lost fumble:
3rd Quarter
The Jaguars finally got on the board with a Tank Bigsby touchdown:
NFL @NFL
Hand it off to Tank. Touchdown <a href="https://twitter.com/Jaguars?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jaguars</a>!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HOUvsJAX?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HOUvsJAX</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN">https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN</a> <a href="https://t.co/RcvUFgNDoC">pic.twitter.com/RcvUFgNDoC</a>
Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens
1st Quarter
Lamar Jackson used his legs to find the end zone in the early going:
NFL @NFL
.<a href="https://twitter.com/Lj_era8?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lj_era8</a> doing his thing. 😈<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsBAL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsBAL</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN">https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN</a> <a href="https://t.co/J1mTtfKWwD">pic.twitter.com/J1mTtfKWwD</a>
The Colts stole some momentum back with a forced turnover:
2nd Quarter
The Colts defense got to Jackson:
Zack Moss found the end zone as a pass-catcher:
NFL @NFL
Throw it to Moss. Why not?<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsBAL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsBAL</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN">https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN</a> <a href="https://t.co/Rm2WwfIdrn">pic.twitter.com/Rm2WwfIdrn</a>
Kyle Hamilton continued to be a nightmare for the Colts' offensive line:
NFL @NFL
.<a href="https://twitter.com/kyledhamilton_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kyledhamilton_</a> has 2 sacks in the first half 💪<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsBAL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsBAL</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN">https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN</a> <a href="https://t.co/VscRvrrV0R">pic.twitter.com/VscRvrrV0R</a>
3rd Quarter
Jackson found the end zone again with his legs:
NFL @NFL
LAMAR HAS ANOTHER.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsBAL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsBAL</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05gT8f">https://t.co/UQdQ05gT8f</a> <a href="https://t.co/Eq4RM7sCYz">pic.twitter.com/Eq4RM7sCYz</a>
Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks host the Carolina Panthers in an NFC matchup at 4:05 p.m. ET.
Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals
The undefeated Dallas Cowboys hit the road to face the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs host the Chicago Bears in an inter-conference matchup at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders
Sunday's action ends with an AFC showdown when the Las Vegas Raiders host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:20 p.m. ET.