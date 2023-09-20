3 49ers Trade Targets After Week 2

0 of 3

The San Francisco 49ers do not need many roster upgrades after two weeks of the 2023 NFL season.

Kyle Shanahan's team is sitting comfortably at 2-0 and it is expected to become the league's first 3-0 team with a Thursday night win over the New York Giants.

The 49ers coaching staff should always be looking to improve their roster in case of an injury, or a drop off in performance.

San Francisco may be able to pluck a player from an out-of-contention team to fill depth at some point.

The wide receiver spots behind Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk might be cause for concern if Jauan Jennings has a few down weeks.