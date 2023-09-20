3 49ers Trade Targets After Week 2

3 49ers Trade Targets After Week 2September 20, 2023
The San Francisco 49ers do not need many roster upgrades after two weeks of the 2023 NFL season.
Kyle Shanahan's team is sitting comfortably at 2-0 and it is expected to become the league's first 3-0 team with a Thursday night win over the New York Giants.
The 49ers coaching staff should always be looking to improve their roster in case of an injury, or a drop off in performance.
San Francisco may be able to pluck a player from an out-of-contention team to fill depth at some point.
The wide receiver spots behind Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk might be cause for concern if Jauan Jennings has a few down weeks.
The best potential trade targets right now are on defense. The 49ers are dealing with a few injuries that affected their defensive back depth. That may be the area they target if they dip into the trade market at all.
Troy Hill
The 49ers should be on the look out for veteran players on cheap contracts who could help the back end of their roster.
Troy Hill, who spent most of his career with the Los Angeles Rams, could be viewed as expendable by the Carolina Panthers if they continue to struggle.
Hill would be intriguing to the 49ers because of his experience within the NFC West and one-year contract.
The 49ers currently have three cornerbacks on their injury report. Ambry Thomas, who is listed as questionable, is the only significant injury of the three.
San Francisco is in good shape with its top-end depth in the secondary, but if one more injury occurs, it could look to shop a late-round pick for a veteran corner on a struggling team.
Jalen Mills
It speaks to San Francisco's roster build that players like Jalen Mills are the only ones worth targeting on the trade market.
Mills falls into the same categories as Hill as a veteran cornerback who is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.
The New England Patriots are committed to their young players in the secondary, led by 2023 first-round pick Christian Gonzalez, so Mills could be expendable if their struggles continue.
Mills carries playoff experience from his time in Philadelphia and New England, and he can shift over to safety if the 49ers needed help there.
Any trade for roster help seems like a long shot at this point for the 49ers, but if they do need help, this is the type of player they should look out for.
Zach Pascal
It is worth reinforcing the point that the 49ers do not need any significant upgrades at the moment.
A veteran wide receiver probably will not be on the team's wish list, but if they want to have more depth just in case something happens, someone like Zach Pascal could be worth going after.
Pascal followed Jonathan Gannon from Philadelphia to Arizona. He only has one catch for nine yards through two games.
Pascal's pass-catching ability is not what will draw him to the 49ers. He can excel as a blocker, and that may be something that fascinates Shanahan and his staff.
The 28-year-old also has playoff experience from the Eagles' Super Bowl run last season.
Veteran players who have played in the postseason and fill a specific role will be the profile of player that the 49ers target on the trade market as long as everyone stays healthy.