NFL Rumors: Kareem Hunt Visiting Browns After Nick Chubb's Season-Ending Knee Injury

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Kareem Hunt's return to the Cleveland Browns could be in the works following the season-ending knee injury suffered by star running back Nick Chubb in Monday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hunt, who remains a free agent, is visiting with the Browns on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Tuesday that Chubb's season is over and he will undergo surgery on his left knee after suffering a gruesome ailment on a low tackle by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in the second quarter of Monday's game.

Chubb injured the same knee that he had reconstructed in 2015 while he was playing college football at Georgia.

Stefanski also confirmed Tuesday that Jerome Ford would be the team's featured running back moving forward. Ford, a 2022 fifth-round pick, rushed for 106 yards on 16 attempts in Monday's loss to Pittsburgh and also caught three passes for 25 yards and one score

Hunt spent the last four seasons of his career with the Browns after being selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round of the 2017 draft.

The 28-year-old was released after two seasons in Kansas City after a video emerged of him pushing and kicking a woman during an altercation at a hotel in February 2018. He was never charged with a crime stemming from the incident.

Hunt was signed by the Browns in 2019 and his best season with the club came in 2020 when he rushed for 841 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games, in addition to catching 38 passes for 304 yards and five scores.

Hunt had long been the backup running back to Chubb, but with the emergence of Ford in the backfield, Cleveland had no real need to re-sign the veteran in free agency.

With Chubb sidelined, Hunt would be a solid depth addition behind Ford, especially considering he already knows the system and likely wouldn't need too much time to get up to speed.