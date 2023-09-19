Saquon Barkley Not Ruled Out for Giants vs. 49ers by HC Daboll Despite Injury

AP Photo/Matt York

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley sprained his ankle in the team's Week 2 comeback victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, but head coach Brian Daboll isn't quite ready to rule him out for Week 3 despite the ailment.

"I'm not saying that he's out yet," Daboll said Tuesday. "He's a quick healer. I'm not saying he's in, he's out. We're going to take it all the way up with him to Thursday, but he feels a lot better today."

