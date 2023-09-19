Saquon Barkley Not Ruled Out for Giants vs. 49ers by HC Daboll Despite Injury

Saquon Barkley Not Ruled Out for Giants vs. 49ers by HC Daboll Despite InjurySeptember 19, 2023
AP Photo/Matt York
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley sprained his ankle in the team's Week 2 comeback victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, but head coach Brian Daboll isn't quite ready to rule him out for Week 3 despite the ailment.
"I'm not saying that he's out yet," Daboll said Tuesday. "He's a quick healer. I'm not saying he's in, he's out. We're going to take it all the way up with him to Thursday, but he feels a lot better today."
