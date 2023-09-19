Johnny Manziel Thanks Drake for Appearance at Houston Concert: You 'Changed My Life'

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel took to Instagram to thank Drake for bringing him out during his walk through the crowd before his recent concert in Houston.

"Honored to be a part of your journey @champagnepapi," Manziel wrote in a post that included a video of the walk and a photo of them doing their signature handshake. "You and your music have changed my life for the better. Thank you for letting the kid from Texas share that moment with you."

Drake has made his walk through the crowd a staple of his "It's All a Blur" tour. He's brought out multiple sports stars during different tour stops, including LeBron and Bronny James, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Kevin Durant.