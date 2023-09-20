Ranking Each Winless Team's Chances to Make 2023 NFL Playoffs After 0-2 Start

6 of 9

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings can never fully be counted out. They showed us that while winning 13 games despite posting a negative scoring margin in 2022.

Plus, the NFC North looks wide open this season, and the Vikes haven't exactly embarrassed themselves so far.

That said, it's hard to imagine them pulling a rabbit out of the hat for a second year in a row. The law of averages isn't on their side, and the opening two games seem to indicate this team is no better than the one that was lucky to sneak into the playoffs last year.