Report: The Rock's XFL, USFL 'in Advanced Talks to Merge' as Alternative to NFL

Aric Becker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Two competing spring football leagues could soon become one, as the XFL and USFL are reportedly having discussions about a potential merger.

According to Axios.com's Tim Baysinger, Dan Primack and Sara Fischer, the two leagues are "in advanced talks to merge," and an agreement could be announced as soon as they week.

The XFL and USFL are reportedly hoping to complete the merger before their 2024 seasons are scheduled to start after the Super Bowl.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.