Deion Sanders Condemns Henry Blackburn Receiving Death Threats for Travis Hunter Hit

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Deion Sanders is condemning Colorado fans who have sent death threats to Colorado State defensive back Henry Blackburn for the hit that injured Travis Hunter in Saturday's game.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Sanders said everyone with the Buffaloes team, including Hunter, has forgiven Blackburn and fans need to move on.

Rams head coach Jay Norvell said Monday that Blackburn and his family had their addresses posted on social media and police got involved due to the serious nature of the threats.

"It's sad that that's the state of the world we live in. It's a football game. Let's not make it more than that," Norvell told reporters. "We don't want anyone to get hurt. We don't coach that kind of football. I've been talking to Henry about that — I talked to him last night and I talked to him today."

The play occurred late in the first quarter when Shedeur Sanders threw a pass down the sidelines to Hunter that landed incomplete.

Hunter was slowing down since the play was over when Blackburn ran up and hit him hard in the chest. The officials called Blackburn for a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty, but he wasn't ejected for targeting since he led with his shoulder and not his helmet.

Deion Sanders told reporters after the game the expectation is Hunter will "be out a few weeks" after he went to the hospital in the third quarter for evaluation.

Hunter had no ill will toward Blackburn as a result of the play, saying on Monday "it's football at the end of the day" and the Colorado State defender "did what he was supposed to do."

Colorado State athletic director Joe Parker told ESPN's Pete Thamel that Henry's campus address, home address, cell phone number and Henry's mother's cell phone number were published online and received a number of threatening calls and messages.

"We're very concerned about our player's safety, as Henry and his family have continued to receive these threats," Parker said. "Henry never intended to put anyone in harm's way on the football field. It's not what we teach or coach. We hope that the irrational vitriol directed at Henry stops immediately."

Blackburn is in his senior season at Colorado State. He has appeared in 23 games through four seasons, including two in 2023.