Report: Commanders Hope Declining Chase Young's Contract Option Will Be 'Motivation'

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

When the Washington Commanders declined Chase Young's fifth-year option, it officially put him on notice heading into the 2023 season.

That's exactly what the team wanted.

John Keim of ESPN reported the Commanders hoped declining the option would provide "motivation" for Young, who has been limited to 12 games over the last two seasons due to injuries.

The 2020 first-round pick made his 2023 debut in dominating fashion on Sunday, compiling three tackles and 1.5 sacks in Washington's win over the Denver Broncos. His sack total in one game matched his number in 2021 and 2022 combined.

"It was amazing," teammate Montez Sweat said of Young. "He's been through so much, just battling injuries. Injury after injury. Just to have him out there with me, he's my best friend so it was fun having success with him."

Young burst onto the scene in 2020 with a stellar rookie season, making 44 tackles and recording 7.5 sacks to seemingly put himself on pace to live up to his No. 2 overall pick billing. But he noticeably regressed in 2021 before suffering a torn ACL and patella tendon that would cost him 22 games.

The Commanders, unsure of both Young's health and his performance level upon his return, declined his fifth-year option and made it possible for him to become a free agent after the 2023 season.