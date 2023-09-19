Colts TE Kylen Granson Spoofs IG Baby Photos by Posing with Ball from 1st Career TD

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson took a page from Instagram to commemorate his first career touchdown reception in Sunday's win over the Houston Texans.

Granson spoofed the traditional Instagram baby pictures by posing with the ball he caught and his significant other in a series of stills posted on social media.

Granson's touchdown has been a long time coming. He was a fourth-round draft pick by the Colts in 2021 after playing four college seasons between Rice and SMU.

The 25-year-old appeared in all 17 games as a rookie and 13 games last season, including four starts.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen gave Granson his first start of this season against the Texans. He made it count by catching a touchdown pass from Gardner Minshew on a play he had to fight for the goal line with Houston safety DeAndre Houston-Carson draped all over him.

It was the first touchdown catch for Granson since Nov. 28, 2020, in SMU's 52-38 loss to East Carolina.

Even though Sunday's game was marred by Anthony Richardson suffering a concussion in the first half, the Colts were able to get their first win of the season. They had 353 total yards on offense with Minshew going 19-of-23 for an efficient 171 yards and a touchdown after taking over for Richardson.

Granson hasn't been a big-play machine in his NFL career to this point, but his size and strength can allow him to get more involved in the passing game going forward.