Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott 'The Best' Cowboys Have 'Ever Seen' at Making Adjustments

For a franchise that has had multiple Hall-of-Fame quarterbacks, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes there's something Dak Prescott does that's better than all of them.

During his weekly radio appearance with Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan (starts at 10:45 mark), Jones said Prescott is "the best" the Cowboys have "ever seen" at being able to make adjustments to fit the style of offense they want to play.

