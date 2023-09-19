Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott 'The Best' Cowboys Have 'Ever Seen' at Making Adjustments

Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott 'The Best' Cowboys Have 'Ever Seen' at Making AdjustmentsSeptember 19, 2023
Cooper Neill/Getty Images
For a franchise that has had multiple Hall-of-Fame quarterbacks, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes there's something Dak Prescott does that's better than all of them.
During his weekly radio appearance with Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan (starts at 10:45 mark), Jones said Prescott is "the best" the Cowboys have "ever seen" at being able to make adjustments to fit the style of offense they want to play.
