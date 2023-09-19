Vick, Romo, Gates, Peppers, Hester Among 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Nominees

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Julius Peppers and Antonio Gates headline the list of first-time modern-era candidates for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame announced the full list of 173 nominees on Tuesday. Michael Vick, Tony Romo and Devin Hester are among those returning to the ballot, with Hester getting to the final round of voting last year.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.