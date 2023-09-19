Vick, Romo, Gates, Peppers, Hester Among 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Nominees

Vick, Romo, Gates, Peppers, Hester Among 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame NomineesSeptember 19, 2023
Julius Peppers and Antonio Gates headline the list of first-time modern-era candidates for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame announced the full list of 173 nominees on Tuesday. Michael Vick, Tony Romo and Devin Hester are among those returning to the ballot, with Hester getting to the final round of voting last year.
Pro Football Hall of Fame @ProFootballHOF
🚨 NEWS🚨 <br><br>The Pro Football Hall of Fame is proud to announce 173 Modern-Era Nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024.<br><br>The list includes nine players in their first year of eligibility.<br><br>Full List Of Nominees ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/Bs8bAjUgcx">https://t.co/Bs8bAjUgcx</a> <a href="https://t.co/O91taE4oU8">pic.twitter.com/O91taE4oU8</a>
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.