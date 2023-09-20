NFL Picks Week 3: Early Odds to Exploit for Best Over/Under Score Bets

1 of 3

Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Over Odds: -110 (Bet $110 to win $100)



The Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions are two of the league's more interesting teams early this season.



Atlanta has ridden a dynamic ground game and an aggressive defense to a 2-0 start, while the Lions are far more balanced than a year ago and remain NFC North favorites.



This is going to be a fun one, and it has the potential for a lot of scoring.



The Lions defense got exposed to a degree by the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. Injuries could further limit Detroit against Desmond Ridder, Bijan Robinson and the Falcons' offensive attack.



Pass-rusher James Houston will miss "at least" 6-8 weeks, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. According to NFL Network (h/t The Athletic's Colton Pouncy), safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is out indefinitely with a pectoral injury.

