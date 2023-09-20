NFL Week 3 Survivor Pool Tips: Best Picks and Strategies to Stay Alive

1 of 3

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Survivor pools are fairly straightforward, a little tricky and a lot of fun. The goal is usually to pick one winner each week, and if your team loses, you're done for the year. The caveat is that teams can be selected only once.



Therefore, fans cannot simply lean on a top-tier team every single week.



The challenge comes when you've started to run out of true contenders and have to really play the matchups. We're not quite at that point in the 2023 season, so it's best to avoid flat-out bad teams like the Arizona Cardinals.



It would also be wise to avoid teams that are volatile, like Cleveland. The Browns' defense has looked great. Their offense looks nonexistent without Chubb. Cleveland's matchup with the Tennessee Titans, a team that showed some resiliency in Week 2, could truly go either way.

Avoiding the Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings game in Week 3 would also be advisable. Both teams have offensive playmakers but have fielded defenses seemingly incapable of slowing anyone.



The team that makes the fewest mistakes in this matchup will likely win, and that's not the type of game to target in survivor.



It's also smart to avoid teams dealing with injury uncertainty. The 0-2 Cincinnati Bengals will presumably find their offensive rhythm at some point, but it might not happen against the Los Angeles Rams. Quarterback Joe Burrow aggravated his calf injury on Sunday and could potentially be out this week.



"Hard to say," head coach Zac Taylor said, per ESPN's Ben Baby.

