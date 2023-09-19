Mel Kiper Praises Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders: Deion's Son 'Can Make Every Throw'

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Colorado star Shedeur Sanders drew high praise from Mel Kiper Jr. when the ESPN NFL draft expert examined the 2024 quarterback class.

Kiper ranked Sanders as his third-best QB behind USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye and said of the junior he's "all-in on as a future top-10 pick."

"Sanders has been so, so impressive for the Buffs. He can make every throw with accuracy and touch. He's tough. He was without top receiver Travis Hunter for the entire second half on Saturday and still found a way to pick up first downs. At 6-foot-2, he has put on some muscle this season, and he looks bigger than he did at Jackson State. As I wrote in my updated Big Board last week, it's time to believe the hype in Sanders. He's a legit NFL prospect."

Kiper also had Sanders as the No. 5 overall player on his newest 2024 big board last week.

It's not as though the Buffaloes star is emerging from total obscurity. Beyond his family name, he was a 4-star recruit coming out of high school, and he excelled in his two years at Jackson State.

Still, many reserved judgment on Sanders until he went up against FBS defenses. Kiper's bullish projection drives home how quickly he's now shooting up draft boards thanks to his blistering start.

Sanders has thrown for 1,251 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception through three games, and he has completed 78.7 percent of his passes.

Based on how the next few weeks unfold, his draft stock could climb even higher. Colorado hits the road to play No. 10 Oregon on Saturday and then hosts No. 5 USC on Sept. 30.