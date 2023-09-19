NFL Rumors: William Jackson III to Visit Eagles; CB with Commanders, Steelers in 2022

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Veteran cornerback William Jackson III will work out for the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Jackson split the 2022 season with the Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers. He never played a down with the Steelers due to a bulging disc in his back.

A 2016 first-round pick, Jackson spent his first four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals before moving to Washington in 2021. He has started 64 of his 75 NFL appearances, compiling 51 passes defensed and five interceptions.

Despite declaring himself 100 percent in the spring, Jackson went unsigned during the preseason and first two weeks of the regular season.

"I'm great," Jackson told Aaron Wilson of KPRC in May. "Just a minor setback for a major comeback. Everybody goes through injuries. Just feeling great, I'm 100 percent, feeling back to full speed and ready to show everybody what I can do. ... There's no rush. I want to come in and give 100 percent of me. I don't want to half-step. I'm feeling good. I'm feeling 100 percent. I'm excited. I'm just waiting on the right opportunity."

Jackson posted a dreadful 49.6 PFF rating last season and has not been considered a quality starter since 2020. His inconsistent performance was a far cry from his breakout 2017 campaign, which saw him seemingly emerge as a potential superstar. That season, Jackson was given a career-high 90.2 PFF grade and ranked among the top corners in football.

The Eagles are in the market for a cornerback after Avonte Maddox went down with a pectoral injury. It's possible Maddox will miss the remainder of the regular season.