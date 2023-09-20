5 NBA Trades That Should've Happened This Offseason

2 of 5

Boston Celtics receive: Tyus Jones and Ryan Rollins



Washington Wizards receive: Malcolm Brogdon and 2024 first-round pick (top-four protected, via GSW)



The Celtics and Wizards linked up for maybe this summer's biggest swap in the three-team deal that sent Marcus Smart out of Boston and brought back Kristaps Porziņģis. But they could have better scratched the other's back by joining up for another deal.



That trade was initially supposed to involve the subtraction of Brogdon instead of Smart. The fact that's public knowledge at this point hasn't sat well with Brogdon, potentially creating a distraction this team doesn't need.



"He was not happy in July," Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe said on CLNS Media's Celtics Beat podcast. "Is he the same level of unhappiness in September? We don't know. He hasn't talked all summer. ... Malcolm Brogdon was not happy about the deal or being potentially dealt. He was pissed."

If the Celtics knew they could count on Brogdon, maybe they wouldn't have tried to trade him. But they can't, since he's topped the 70-game mark only once in his seven-year career, so they deemed him expendable. They also may have sensed he's a less-than-ideal fit for this core since he's a better scorer than table-setter.



That's why Jones may have been the better choice. The floor general is perpetually looking to pass and is allergic to turnovers. A team looking to up its playmaking and offensive organization would surely be blown away by the canyon sitting between Jones' career 2,108 assists and 400 turnovers.



Upping his appeal is the fact he's become more of a scoring and shooting threat in recent years. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, he has averaged a solid 14.4 points per 36 minutes while shooting 36.9 percent from three. Boston could have gotten serious mileage out of Jones, and the Celtics could have given Rollins a chance to carve out a niche on the perimeter.

