Photo: Damian Lillard Reposts 'Miami Is Waiting for You' on IG amid Heat Trade Rumors

Amanda Loman/Getty Images

Damian Lillard is becoming more blatant with his desire to play for the Miami Heat.

The disgruntled Portland Trail Blazers guard reposted a story on Instagram saying "Miami is waiting for you and your music."

Lillard, who requested a trade from the Blazers last month, has been adamant about Miami being his preferred destination. The situation became so obvious that the NBA sent a memo leaguewide threatening to discipline any player who fails to "fully perform the services called for under his player contract in the event of a trade."

There were unconfirmed rumors that Lillard's agent, Aaron Goodwin, had been informing teams Lillard would be unhappy if any team besides the Heat traded for him. Lillard and Goodwin informed the NBA that the All-Star guard would not withhold services if traded to a different team, according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

No serious suitors besides the Heat have come up in trade talks as the situation threatens to stretch into training camp. Blazers general manager Joe Cronin has said the team plans to be patient in Lillard trade talks.

"I think what I've learned more than anything is patience is critical," Cronin said. "Don't be reactive. Don't jump at things just to seemingly solve a problem. I think the teams that have ended up in the most positive situations post-trade have been the ones that have been really diligent in taking their time and not been impulsive, or the teams that really kept their urgency under control."

Lillard has at least three years remaining on his contract and carries a player option for the 2026-27 season.