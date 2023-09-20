3 Browns Trade Targets After Week 2

1 of 3

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

The sad reality is that Chubb's season-ending injury could mark the end of his time with the Cleveland Browns. At the very least, it's going to severely impact what his contract looks like moving forward.

His current deal only has one season left, and the Browns would only owe $4 million of his $15.8 million cap hit next season. In other words, they could release him and save $11.8 million against the cap in 2024.

Chubb will be 28 at this time next season and coming off a major knee injury. It's fair to say Cleveland is going to need to have a plan at running back that doesn't involve him taking on a massive workload next season.

If the Browns are interested in replacing him with another elite-level running back, then they might want to look into Jonathan Taylor. He and the Indianapolis Colts had a tumultuous offseason in which the 24-year-old requested a trade.

The 2021 Pro Bowler is currently on the PUP list with an ankle injury, but there's still some ambiguity as to whether that's because he's waiting on a contract extension or if the injury is truly leaving him unable to perform.