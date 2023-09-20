3 Browns Trade Targets After Week 2

3 Browns Trade Targets After Week 2September 20, 2023
It's only two weeks into the season, but the Cleveland Browns have already had fans on a roller-coaster of emotions.
The ecstasy of a 24-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 became a distant memory with a Monday Night Football loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in which Nick Chubb suffered a "significant knee injury" that will cost him the rest of the season.
It's devastating news for an offense that has come to rely on the 27-year-old's elite running ability. The offensive line was already reeling from Jack Conklin's knee injury in Week 1, and this is only going to make it more difficult for the unit to thrive.
The whole situation puts even more pressure on Deshaun Watson. He struggled against the Steelers, completing just 22 of his 40 passing attempts and had a QBR of just 16.5.
It's one game, but it also feels like more than one game right now. If the Browns are going to turn things around, they might have to become buyers in free agency and stock at a position of need.
Here's a look at three targets who are worth looking into.
RB Jonathan Taylor
The sad reality is that Chubb's season-ending injury could mark the end of his time with the Cleveland Browns. At the very least, it's going to severely impact what his contract looks like moving forward.
His current deal only has one season left, and the Browns would only owe $4 million of his $15.8 million cap hit next season. In other words, they could release him and save $11.8 million against the cap in 2024.
Chubb will be 28 at this time next season and coming off a major knee injury. It's fair to say Cleveland is going to need to have a plan at running back that doesn't involve him taking on a massive workload next season.
If the Browns are interested in replacing him with another elite-level running back, then they might want to look into Jonathan Taylor. He and the Indianapolis Colts had a tumultuous offseason in which the 24-year-old requested a trade.
The 2021 Pro Bowler is currently on the PUP list with an ankle injury, but there's still some ambiguity as to whether that's because he's waiting on a contract extension or if the injury is truly leaving him unable to perform.
Trading for Taylor would allow the Browns to continue with a similar offensive gameplan featuring a do-it-all back with special ability.
RB Cam Akers
If the Browns want to go a less-expensive route in finding a running mate for Jerome Ford in the backfield, then Cam Akers might be more to their liking.
The Rams running back once again appears to be on Sean McVay's bad side. He was the common-sense starting RB throughout the offseason, but now that the season is here, the Rams have favored Kyren Williams.
For reasons unclear, Akers was inactive for Los Angeles' Week 2 matchup against the 49ers.
McVay was not shy about updating the media on Akers' status with the team. He told reporters that general manager Les Snead has spoken with "a handful of teams" about trading the 24-year-old and "that's the direction" the team is headed with him.
Akers has been frustrating since the Rams used a second-round pick on him in the 2020 draft. He played well enough as a rookie with 625 yards, but injuries kept him out for most of the 2021 season. Then he rebounded in 2022 with 903 yards from scrimmage and seven total touchdowns.
A change of scenery could be what he needs to finally realize his potential. At this point, the Browns are an ideal landing spot given the sudden vacuum in their offense.
WR Michael Gallup
The Chubb injury overshadows the fact that the Browns wide receivers also had a rough night against Pittsburgh.
Amari Cooper carried the unit as usual with seven catches for 90 yards on 10 targets, but Elijah Moore had an inefficient three catches for 36 yards on nine targets while Donovan Peoples-Jones had one catch for seven yards on four targets.
Watson had his own issues with accuracy, but the receivers dropped some should-be catches and didn't make things easy for the quarterback with a ton of separation.
While adding a running back would be nice, infusing the roster with a talent upgrade at receiver could be just as important for getting the offense back on track. Michael Gallup is off to a slow start in Dallas, but he might be worth investigating.
The 27-year-old has just four targets with two receptions for 13 yards through two games in 2023. With the addition of Brandin Cooks this offseason and improved play from second-year player Jalen Tolbert, the Cowboys have less need for Gallup in their offense.
Injuries have derailed him the last two seasons, but he's another year removed from the ACL tear that ended his 2021 season. He could rejuvenate his career while giving the Browns another true deep threat to give Cooper and Watson help.