Report: Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick Released From Hospital After Injury vs. Browns

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick reportedly was "released from the hospital Monday night after undergoing precautionary scans for what is believed to be a chest contusion," according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Fitzpatrick was being evaluated at a hospital after suffering a chest injury during Monday night's 26-22 victory over the Cleveland Browns, Pelissero added, "The scans were negative and there's optimism Fitzpatrick will be fine moving forward."

Fitzpatrick exited the game in the third quarter after making a touchdown-saving tackle on a 69-yard run by Browns running back Jerome Ford. He was ultimately ruled out.

Prior to leaving the game, he had a team-high six tackles and two passes defended. He tipped the pass that ended up being intercepted by Alex Highsmith and returned for a touchdown on the first play of the game.

Fitzpatrick's exit continued a brutal night in Pittsburgh for injuries. Browns star running back Nick Chubb was carted off the field after suffering a gruesome left knee injury on a tackle by Fitzpatrick, who was also injured on the play but managed to return to the game. Browns cornerback Denzel Ward was also taken to the locker room with an undisclosed injury, while cornerback Greg Newsome was helped off the field with an arm injury.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Fitzpatrick is one of the best players in the league at his position. He led the NFL with six interceptions in 2022 while also recording 96 total tackles and 11 passes defended.