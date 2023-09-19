X

    Saints Defense Hailed by Fans as Derek Carr, New Orleans Top Bryce Young, Panthers

    Doric SamSeptember 19, 2023

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 10: Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the New Orleans Saints defends in coverage at Caesars Superdome on September 10, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    The New Orleans Saints made their case for having the best defense in the NFL with a strong showing on Monday Night Football against the Carolina Panthers.

    The Saints kept the Panthers in check on their way to a 20-17 win to improve to 2-0 for the first time in five years. New Orleans allowed its first touchdown of the 2023 season with two minutes left in the game.

    Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young was sacked five times. He also gave up a fumble that was recovered by Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo, marking his second straight game with a takeaway following his interception in Week 1.

    Young managed to find Adam Thielen and a touchdown pass and two-point conversion late in the game, but the Saints recovered the onside kick and put the game away. The Panthers were held to just 239 total yards.

    Thanks to the defense shutting things down, New Orleans' offense was able to establish the run and control the clock. The team totaled 127 yards on the ground with Tony Jones Jr., who was called up from the practice squad this week, scoring two touchdowns.

    But it was the defense that was the hero of the night for New Orleans, with fans on social media praising the unit for an impressive performance:

    Chris Rosvoglou @RosvoglouReport

    This Saints defense is Super Bowl-caliber. Offense gotta start rewarding them.

    Saints PR @SaintsPR

    With tonight's victory over Carolina, the Saints defense has now given up 20 or fewer points in ten straight games for the first time in franchise history.<a href="https://twitter.com/Saints?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Saints</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNStatsInfo</a>

    Mike Triplett @MikeTriplett

    Saints escape with a win, 20-17 at Carolina. Defense gets most of the credit for their 2-0 start.

    Canal St. Chronicles @SaintsCSC

    Saints move to 2-0, defense again looked elite and offense looked to hit its stride late even without most of the running backs

    Jeff Duncan @JeffDuncan_

    Saints playing some terrific red zone defense. They've yet to allow a TD in five opponent trips inside their 20. Panthers settle for another field goal.

    Rod Walker @RodWalkerNola

    The good news: the Saints defense hasn't allowed a TD through the first 6 quarters of the season.<br><br>The bad news: the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Saints?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Saints</a> offense has scored only one

    Da Boot @DaBootTragedies

    The Saints defense has give up 8 FGs and 0 TDs so far this season. Very good obviously.

    Nick Underhill @nick_underhill

    Saints need to start scoring touchdowns at some point this season. Defense and Grupe only goes so far. It's supposed to be different.

    John Hendrix @JohnJHendrix

    Saints defense puts together another good series.

    Chris Rosvoglou @RosvoglouReport

    This Saints defense is a treat to watch. Just relentless.

    Saints quarterback Derek Carr said part of the reason he signed with the team this offseason was because of the defense. Through two games, that decision has paid off, as the Saints defense has proved to be a difference-making unit.

    The Saints will look to keep the momentum going when they return to action on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.