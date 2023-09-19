Saints Defense Hailed by Fans as Derek Carr, New Orleans Top Bryce Young, Panthers

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints made their case for having the best defense in the NFL with a strong showing on Monday Night Football against the Carolina Panthers.

The Saints kept the Panthers in check on their way to a 20-17 win to improve to 2-0 for the first time in five years. New Orleans allowed its first touchdown of the 2023 season with two minutes left in the game.

Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young was sacked five times. He also gave up a fumble that was recovered by Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo, marking his second straight game with a takeaway following his interception in Week 1.

Young managed to find Adam Thielen and a touchdown pass and two-point conversion late in the game, but the Saints recovered the onside kick and put the game away. The Panthers were held to just 239 total yards.

Thanks to the defense shutting things down, New Orleans' offense was able to establish the run and control the clock. The team totaled 127 yards on the ground with Tony Jones Jr., who was called up from the practice squad this week, scoring two touchdowns.

But it was the defense that was the hero of the night for New Orleans, with fans on social media praising the unit for an impressive performance:

Saints quarterback Derek Carr said part of the reason he signed with the team this offseason was because of the defense. Through two games, that decision has paid off, as the Saints defense has proved to be a difference-making unit.