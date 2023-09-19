X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Bryce Young, Panthers Offense Ridiculed by NFL Fans in Loss to Derek Carr, Saints

    Francisco RosaSeptember 19, 2023

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 18: Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers calls a play against the New Orleans Saints during the third quarter in the game at Bank of America Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
    Grant Halverson/Getty Images

    It hasn't been a pretty start to Bryce Young's NFL career.

    The No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL draft had another tough night in his home debut as the Carolina Panthers fell to the New Orleans Saints 20-17 at Bank of America Stadium.

    Carolina's offense was lethargic for a majority of the night as the unit just couldn't get anything going for a second-consecutive week.

    Young ended the game completing 22 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown in the loss. Though his lone touchdown pass to Adam Thielen came late in the fourth quarter when the Saints had already put the game out of reach.

    The Panthers' defense did a really good job of containing Derek Carr and the Saints' offense but they didn't get a whole lot of backup as their offense wasn't able to take advantage of the countless opportunities they had to get themselves back in the game.

    With Monday's performance, Young and the Panthers have now started the season with consecutive games in which they have had under 300 yards of total offense.

    Not exactly great for a team that was one of the league's five worst offenses last season.

    Bryce Young, Panthers Offense Ridiculed by NFL Fans in Loss to Derek Carr, Saints
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    And NFL fans were more than ready to call them out following the loss.

    Josh Norris @JoshNorris

    Panthers offense seems consistently boring. vanilla.

    Bryan Fischer @BryanDFischer

    The Panthers offense: <a href="https://t.co/fwfv726K05">pic.twitter.com/fwfv726K05</a>

    matt @sponhourm

    I'm not watching 17 games of this Panthers offense

    Primetime Carolina @primetimecar

    It's like 5 years straight of the panthers making offense look incredibly difficult

    Jared Feinberg @JRodNFLDraft

    Credit to the Saints for having a terrific defense but...this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Panthers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Panthers</a> offense is something else. <br><br>Very, very frustrating. <a href="https://t.co/f27Rb0CQ7f">https://t.co/f27Rb0CQ7f</a>

    Jared Feinberg @JRodNFLDraft

    There are boos from the crowd. I don't blame them right now.

    MATT ✞ @CarolinaProd

    our offense is worse than last year..

    Derek @derek_eanes

    Panthers defense/Panthers Offense <a href="https://t.co/05UUCiiPtd">pic.twitter.com/05UUCiiPtd</a>

    Femi Abebefe @FemiAbebefe

    I'm not convinced the Panthers offense practices during the week.

    Robbie🫥 Bama/Gamecock SZN (2-1) (2-1) @robbieknowsball

    Bryce young in the panthers offense <a href="https://t.co/BWf2wYii10">pic.twitter.com/BWf2wYii10</a>

    T-Rich 💵 @trichh_2

    Another game where the Panthers defense is carrying and the offense can't get the points to solidify is the win

    Michele Mazzarella @Michele_LV

    As someone who tries to watch and keep up with all NFL games, I'm pretty sure the Panthers have the worst offense in the league right now. As a huge, massive Panthers fan I will always support them, I'm just tired and disappointed.

    Jay Sutton @thisisjaysutton

    The Panthers offense is sooooooooooooooooooooooo boring and predictable!

    Stephen Holder @HolderStephen

    I take no pleasure in saying this, but Bryce Young has looked completely overwhelmed way too often tonight. Never envisioned this from him.

    Joel Moran @joelvmoran

    Dan Orlovsky when talking about the Panthers offense, <br><br> "How many times tonight has Bryce Young actually had a person open"<br><br>This one statement summarizes what the Panthers offense has been tonight lmao

    Natalie Miller 🏈 @Nat_NFLDraft

    Bryce Young's play is concerning to be honest. These are some routine throws we have seen him make countless times in college that he is just missing.

    Young won't have an easier time acclimating to regular season play next week as the Panthers will travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks, who are fresh off a very impressive performance against the Detroit Lions.