Bryce Young, Panthers Offense Ridiculed by NFL Fans in Loss to Derek Carr, Saints

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

It hasn't been a pretty start to Bryce Young's NFL career.

The No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL draft had another tough night in his home debut as the Carolina Panthers fell to the New Orleans Saints 20-17 at Bank of America Stadium.

Carolina's offense was lethargic for a majority of the night as the unit just couldn't get anything going for a second-consecutive week.

Young ended the game completing 22 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown in the loss. Though his lone touchdown pass to Adam Thielen came late in the fourth quarter when the Saints had already put the game out of reach.

The Panthers' defense did a really good job of containing Derek Carr and the Saints' offense but they didn't get a whole lot of backup as their offense wasn't able to take advantage of the countless opportunities they had to get themselves back in the game.

With Monday's performance, Young and the Panthers have now started the season with consecutive games in which they have had under 300 yards of total offense.

Not exactly great for a team that was one of the league's five worst offenses last season.

And NFL fans were more than ready to call them out following the loss.