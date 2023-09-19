LeBron, Sports World Show Support for Browns' Nick Chubb After Injury vs. Steelers

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

The Cleveland Browns experienced their worst fear during their Monday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers when star running back Nick Chubb suffered a gruesome knee injury.

Chubb was carted off the field in the second quarter after injuring his left knee on a tackle by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. The injury was so bad that announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman said the broadcast would not show the replay.

As ESPN's Adam Schefter pointed out, he injured the same knee that he dislocated in 2015 with tears to his MCL, PCL, and LCL plus cartilage damage.

NFL players took to social media to express their well-wishes to Chubb after his injury:

Chubb had carried the ball 10 times for 64 yards prior to exiting the game. The 27-year-old is the focal point of the Browns offense, recording 106 yards in their Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.