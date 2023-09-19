X

NFL

    LeBron, Sports World Show Support for Browns' Nick Chubb After Injury vs. Steelers

    Doric SamSeptember 19, 2023

    Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) is carted off the field after being injured during an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
    AP Photo/Matt Durisko

    The Cleveland Browns experienced their worst fear during their Monday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers when star running back Nick Chubb suffered a gruesome knee injury.

    Chubb was carted off the field in the second quarter after injuring his left knee on a tackle by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. The injury was so bad that announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman said the broadcast would not show the replay.

    As ESPN's Adam Schefter pointed out, he injured the same knee that he dislocated in 2015 with tears to his MCL, PCL, and LCL plus cartilage damage.

    NFL players took to social media to express their well-wishes to Chubb after his injury:

    LeBron James @KingJames

    DAMN MAN!!!! 🤦🏾‍♂️. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Nick Chubb. Praying for the absolute best

    Lamar Jackson @Lj_era8

    Prayers for Nick Chubb🙏🏾

    Derrick Henry  @KingHenry_2

    💔💔💔😞😞😢

    Christian McCaffrey @CMC_22

    Prayers up for Chubb 🙏🏼

    James Conner @JamesConner_

    Chubb 🙏🏽🙏🏽

    Trevor Lawrence @Trevorlawrencee

    Nick Chubb…🙏🏻

    Kyler Murray @K1

    Prayers for Nick Chubb, never want to see that. 🙏🏽

    Mark Ingram II @markingramII

    DAMMIT MAN!!!! CHUBB!! 🙏🏾💪🏾

    JJ Watt @JJWatt

    Just the worst feeling.<br><br>Gutted for Nick Chubb.<br><br>Hope Minkah is ok.<br><br>Injuries suck man. <br>They absolutely suck.

    AJ Brown @1kalwaysopen_

    Prayers to you 🖤<a href="https://twitter.com/NickChubb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NickChubb</a>

    Bijan Robinson @Bijan5Robinson

    Nick Chubb. God is right there with you! Role model🙏🏽

    Darius Garland @dariusgarland22

    Chubb🙏🏽

    Chubb had carried the ball 10 times for 64 yards prior to exiting the game. The 27-year-old is the focal point of the Browns offense, recording 106 yards in their Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

    A four-time Pro Bowler, Chubb is one of the best running backs in the NFL. It remains to be seen how long he will be out, but losing him for any amount of time will be a massive blow for Cleveland.

