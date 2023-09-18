Photo: Browns Debut New Helmet with All-White Uniforms vs. Steelers on MNF

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are hitting Monday Night Football in style, donning their new helmet with all-white uniforms as they prepare to face off against their AFC North rivals in the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns are dialing it back to 1946 with the uniforms, debuting a white helmet to go along with throwback uniforms that they previously donned during the 2021 season.

The color scheme of all-white was last used in 1946, and they have now worn white helmets since a 1952. The Browns are one of four teams who wore throwback uniforms in Week 2, joining the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots.

The new look comes as the Browns are looking to make a push in the division. They defeated their in-state rival in the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 and could move to 2-0 on the season with a victory over the 0-1 Steelers. The Browns enter the game as the favorites despite being on the road and have an opportunity to sit alongside the Baltimore Ravens for top teams in the division.