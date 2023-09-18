Sean McVay Says Rams Have Discussed Potential Cam Akers Trade With Multiple Teams

Sean McVay Says Rams Have Discussed Potential Cam Akers Trade With Multiple TeamsSeptember 18, 2023
AP Photo/Ben VanHouten
Cam Akers' time as a member of the Los Angeles Rams may be coming to a close.
Head coach Sean McVay confirmed to reporters on Monday that general manager Les Snead has held trade talks with several teams regarding Akers and that trading the running back is "the direction" the team is headed.
