    Sean McVay Says Rams Have Discussed Potential Cam Akers Trade With Multiple Teams

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 18, 2023

    Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (3) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 in Seattle. The Rams won 30-13. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
    AP Photo/Ben VanHouten

    Cam Akers' time as a member of the Los Angeles Rams may be coming to a close.

    Head coach Sean McVay confirmed to reporters on Monday that general manager Les Snead has held trade talks with several teams regarding Akers and that trading the running back is "the direction" the team is headed.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

