Fantasy Alert: Browns' Amari Cooper Reportedly to Play vs. Steelers Amid Groin Injury

Despite reports that he was unlikely to suit up due to a groin injury, Cleveland Browns' wideout Amari Cooper is expected to play Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

It was reported Saturday that Cooper aggravated his groin during practice and was listed as questionable for the divisional showdown. ESPN's Adam Schefter came out and reported Sunday that the Pro Bowler likely wouldn't be able to play.

Instead, it looks like Deshaun Watson will have his No. 1 target out there with him as Cleveland looks to improve to 2-0.

Cooper suffered the injury late in Saturday's practice and he had to leave with training staff.

The former first-round pick was one of the few bright spots in what was a subpar season for the Browns. He was the team's most consistent producer as he led Cleveland with 78 receptions for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns while playing in every game.

He even battled a hip injury throughout the second half of the year, ultimately requiring offseason surgery on his core muscle.