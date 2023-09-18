NBA Rumors: Dwight Howard Seen by Warriors as 'Just Another Workout' Ahead of Camp

Gene Wang/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are showing interest in Dwight Howard but that doesn't necessarily mean a deal is imminent.

In an appearance on ESPN's NBA Today, Kendra Andrews reported that the team is bringing in the big man as "just another workout" and that he is an option to fill the role, not a guarantee.

"While this has brought up a lot of conversation externally I'm told that the Warriors are looking at this just as another workout, just another guy they are bringing in to get a look at," Andrews said. "They want to bring in a veteran, they want to bring in a big man. By bringing him into San Francisco this week, that doesn't mean he is a member of the team. This is just another part of the process as they look to fill out the remaining roster spots."

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported last week that the Warriors would meet with Howard to discuss filling a reserve role. Kevin Looney appears poised to be the starting center with Draymond Green filling in against small lineups in 2023-24, but depth behind is slim thus far.

Howard last played in the NBA in 2021-22 when he suited up in 60 games for the Los Angeles Lakers. He averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds that season and also helped the team win the 2020 NBA Finals just a few seasons before.

While playing for the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan last season, he averaged 23.2 points and 16.2 rebounds across 20 games, showcasing that he still has plenty of ability at 37 years old.

The excitement with Howard doesn't come from his recent performances, however. The 2004 No. 1 pick has had a terrific career, with eight All-Star nods, eight All-NBA designations and three NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards to go along with his title. He was one of the most exciting players of the 2000s and was a matchup nightmare for years.