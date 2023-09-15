NBA Rumors: Dwight Howard, Warriors to Discuss Contract; Won 2020 Title with Lakers

Gene Wang/Getty Images

After playing in Taiwan last season, Dwight Howard is looking to get another opportunity in the NBA.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the eight-time All-Star will meet with the Golden State Warriors next week.

Howard last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was on the 2019-20 Lakers team that won the NBA championship.

Charania noted the Warriors have been looking for a backup big for next season. Kevon Looney will likely be the starting 5 for head coach Steve Kerr, with Draymond Green getting some run at the position when they go to small lineups.

Behind that duo, though, there are very slim pickings for the Warriors. Dario Šarić is capable of playing center, but he's dealt with injuries over the past three seasons. He's only appeared in 107 games over the past three seasons combined and sat out all of 2021-22 due to a torn ACL suffered in the 2021 NBA Finals while playing for the Phoenix Suns.

Trayce Jackson-Davis is a rookie who is unlikely to get much playing time for a team trying to compete for a championship this season.

Howard has been effective in the latter stage of his career as a role player off the bench. He averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in 60 appearances for the Lakers in 2021-22.

After going unsigned by NBA teams last offseason, Howard announced in November he signed with the Taoyuan Leopards of Taiwan's T1 League.

The 37-year-old enjoyed a terrific season with 23.2 points, 16.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists to be named the T1 League's Most Valuable Import. He was also named to the All-Star team and took part in the three-point contest.