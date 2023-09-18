49ers News: Bradley Roby Visiting SF After Saints Exit; CB Is Former 1st-Round Pick

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers could add even more talent to a top-tier defense.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that cornerback Bradley Roby is visiting with the team after being cut by the New Orleans Saints just prior to the roster deadline in August.

This move had come as a bit of a surprise but cleared up $3.3 million against the cap for the Saints. He had been projected to be a starter for the Saints heading into the season and instead could serve as solid depth for the 49ers secondary.

Roby was a first-round pick in 2014 and helped lead the Denver Broncos to a Super Bowl 50 victory. He spent five seasons in Denver before a two-year stint with the Houston Texans and another two-year tenure with the Saints.

He has 11 career interceptions, five career sacks and 370 total tackles. He could surely add a veteran presence to the 49ers cornerback group that is relatively young, with Charvarius Ward being the oldest player in the unit at 27.