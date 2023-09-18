X

    49ers News: Bradley Roby Visiting SF After Saints Exit; CB Is Former 1st-Round Pick

    Jack MurraySeptember 18, 2023

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 08: Bradley Roby #21 of the New Orleans Saints looks on in the game against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome on January 08, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Roby gained over 1,000 yards during the season. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
    Chris Graythen/Getty Images

    The San Francisco 49ers could add even more talent to a top-tier defense.

    Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that cornerback Bradley Roby is visiting with the team after being cut by the New Orleans Saints just prior to the roster deadline in August.

    Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero

    Veteran DB Bradley Roby is visiting the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a>, per the wire.

    This move had come as a bit of a surprise but cleared up $3.3 million against the cap for the Saints. He had been projected to be a starter for the Saints heading into the season and instead could serve as solid depth for the 49ers secondary.

    Roby was a first-round pick in 2014 and helped lead the Denver Broncos to a Super Bowl 50 victory. He spent five seasons in Denver before a two-year stint with the Houston Texans and another two-year tenure with the Saints.

    He has 11 career interceptions, five career sacks and 370 total tackles. He could surely add a veteran presence to the 49ers cornerback group that is relatively young, with Charvarius Ward being the oldest player in the unit at 27.

    San Francisco has had a strong start to the season with a 30-7 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 and a 30-23 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2. This team surely has Super Bowl aspirations after losing in the NFC Championship last season and adding a former Super Bowl champion surely could not hurt that effort.

