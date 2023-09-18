Gus Edwards, Zack Moss, Top Waiver-Wire RBs to Target After Saquon Barkley's Injury

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Staying ahead of the game is key to ensure success in terms of fantasy football.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley went down with an ankle injury during the team's 31-28 victory over the Arizona Cardinals and many fantasy owners were left fearing the worst. Fortunately, Barkley appears to have avoided serious injury as NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported that the tailback will miss two to three weeks with a sprained right ankle.

While this is great news for his long-term health, it opens up a need to replace his production. Filling a Barkley-sized hole in a lineup is a tall task, but there are some solid options who could be available on the waiver wire.

Here are a few potential pickups.

Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Edwards was as secure of a backup tailback as one can get in the NFL, with three seasons of more than 700 rushing yards in his background. J.K. Dobbins suffering a torn Achilles in Week 1 means that he will see an increased role once again.

He had slightly less snaps than Justice Hill in the Ravens 27-24 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals but still had a significant 32 snaps. He had 10 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown in the effort and a tandem effort with Hill should see some solid production for Edwards going forward on a high octane offense in Baltimore.

Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Moss made his season debut Sunday and had 18 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown in the Colts 31-20 victory over the Houston Texans.

Moss has ascended to the role in the wake of Jonathan Taylor's presence on the physically unable to perform list, but Taylor's uncertain future with the team makes Moss' presence as the starter look pretty solidified.

Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Williams is emerging onto the scene this year and has been thrust into the starting running back role for the Rams. He had 52 yards in each of his first two games and has three touchdowns thus far. He also has six catches for 50 yards and a touchdown in the aerial attack.