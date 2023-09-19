X

NFL

    T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith Hyped by Fans as Kenny Pickett, Steelers Beat Browns

    Francisco RosaSeptember 19, 2023

    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 18: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates a tackle against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
    Joe Sargent/Getty Images

    On a night where it was a struggle for Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers to get much going, their defense turned out to be their best offense.

    T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and co. were everywhere Monday night as they shut down Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns, scoring twice in a 26-22 victory at Acrisure Stadium for Pittsburgh's first win of the season.

    The Steelers' defense seemed to take their Week 1 performance against the San Francisco 49ers personally because they were fired up from kickoff for the divisional matchup.

    It all got started on the very first play from scrimmage as Highsmith picked off Watson and took it to the house to give Pittsburgh the early lead.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    STEELERS PICK-SIX ON THE FIRST PLAY OF THE GAME 🚨<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/X4Mq13DRbl">pic.twitter.com/X4Mq13DRbl</a>

    From there on out it was just a deluge of pressure on Watson all night long as the Steelers racked up six sacks, including one from Watt that made him the franchise leader in sacks with 81.5.

    It was all capped off with a strip-sack of Watson late in the fourth quarter by Highsmith that led to a Watt scoop and score to give Pittsburgh the lead for good.

    There was no shortage of praise for the Steelers' defense and their elite duo.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    T.J. WATT IS NOW THE STEELERS ALL-TIME SACK LEADER 🤯<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/SXtIxhwTQl">pic.twitter.com/SXtIxhwTQl</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    TJ WATT SCOOP AND SCORE. 😳<br><br>STEELERS TAKE THE LEAD.<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/HXlMexe7Fg">pic.twitter.com/HXlMexe7Fg</a>

    Matt Miller @nfldraftscout

    TJ Watt DPOY lead is growing

    JJ Watt @JJWatt

    TJ WATT is the best defensive player on the planet.<br><br>Stop trying to question it, stop trying to justify anyone else. <br><br>He is the best. <br>Period.

    Andrew Fillipponi @ThePoniExpress

    Alex Highsmith and TJ Watt. Worth every f—king penny.

    Next Gen Stats @NextGenStats

    Alex Highsmith's strip-sack of Deshaun Watson is returned for a touchdown by T.J. Watt (17-yd fumble return TD).<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/steelers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@steelers</a> win probability increased by 39 percentage points as a result of the play, from 28% to 67%.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CLEvsPIT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CLEvsPIT</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HereWeGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HereWeGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/KWSNoi5qYA">pic.twitter.com/KWSNoi5qYA</a>

    The 33rd Team @The33rdTeamFB

    Alex Highsmith tonight: <br><br>⬛️ 7 tackles <br>🟨 1 sack <br>⬛️ INT, pick six<br>🟨 Forced fumble leading to TD<br>⬛️ 1 pass breakup <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HereWeGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HereWeGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/bG2pFis1in">pic.twitter.com/bG2pFis1in</a>

    PFF @PFF

    Steelers defense tonight:<br><br>♦️ 6 sacks<br>🔸 4 takeaways<br>🔹 2 touchdowns<br><br>(📸 <a href="https://twitter.com/steelers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@steelers</a>) <a href="https://t.co/P2Nb28lX9K">pic.twitter.com/P2Nb28lX9K</a>

    Pittsburgh Steelers @steelers

    Defense cookin' <a href="https://twitter.com/budlight?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Budlight</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EasyToCelebrate?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EasyToCelebrate</a> <a href="https://t.co/ziDxCENzAV">pic.twitter.com/ziDxCENzAV</a>

    Ed Bouchette @EdBouchette

    Steelers defense outscored its offense

    Jordan York ⚫️🟡🏈 @JYorkFootball

    Thank God for this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Steelers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Steelers</a> Defense. That's all I have to say. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HereWeGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HereWeGo</a>

    Allen Strk @allenstrk

    For the Steelers defense to essentially win that game without Cam Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick for half the game proves once again why this team will never fade away.

    NFL @NFL

    Steeler Nation putting the crown on <a href="https://twitter.com/_TJWatt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_TJWatt</a> and Alex Highsmith 👑 <a href="https://t.co/49uiXLXmbB">pic.twitter.com/49uiXLXmbB</a>

    Nick Farabaugh @FarabaughFB

    Alex Highsmith, Larry Ogunjobi, and T.J. Watt when the offense can't score <a href="https://t.co/iHXwpg1jai">pic.twitter.com/iHXwpg1jai</a>

    Daniel Valente @StatsGuyDaniel

    Points by Alex Highsmith &amp; T.J. Watt - 14<br><br>Points by Steelers' offense - 12<br><br>Highsmith and Watt literally did Matt Canada's job better than Canada himself tonight.

    Pittsburgh will head to Vegas next week for a Sunday night matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, who are coming off a rough performance against the Buffalo Bills.