T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith Hyped by Fans as Kenny Pickett, Steelers Beat Browns

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

On a night where it was a struggle for Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers to get much going, their defense turned out to be their best offense.

T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and co. were everywhere Monday night as they shut down Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns, scoring twice in a 26-22 victory at Acrisure Stadium for Pittsburgh's first win of the season.

The Steelers' defense seemed to take their Week 1 performance against the San Francisco 49ers personally because they were fired up from kickoff for the divisional matchup.

It all got started on the very first play from scrimmage as Highsmith picked off Watson and took it to the house to give Pittsburgh the early lead.

From there on out it was just a deluge of pressure on Watson all night long as the Steelers racked up six sacks, including one from Watt that made him the franchise leader in sacks with 81.5.

It was all capped off with a strip-sack of Watson late in the fourth quarter by Highsmith that led to a Watt scoop and score to give Pittsburgh the lead for good.

There was no shortage of praise for the Steelers' defense and their elite duo.