Jaguars' Rayshawn Jenkins: Chiefs' Travis Kelce is 'A Little Too Extra at Times'

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

There's no love lost between Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Following Sunday's 17-9 loss to the Chiefs, Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins wasn't pleased with the eight-time Pro Bowler.

"Of course, he's a good player, but he's a little too extra at times," Jenkins told News4JAX. "He gets to disrespecting, he feel like he above people, and we all men out there, let's just play the game."

Kelce recorded four catches for 26 yards and a touchdown in his 2023 debut, as he missed Kansas City's season opener against the Detroit Lions with a knee injury. Near the end of the fourth quarter, he and Jenkins were both called for unnecessary roughness penalties.

Kelce was also seen exchanging words with multiple Jaguars players after the game: