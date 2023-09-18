Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle Placed in Concussion Protocol After Injury vs. Patriots

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is in the concussion protocol after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit during a 24-17 road win over the New England Patriots on Sunday evening.

Head coach Mike McDaniel announced the news to reporters during his Monday press conference.

Patriots linebacker Marte Mapu hit Waddle as he tried to corral a pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with just over four-and-a-half minutes left in the game.

Waddle stayed on the ground initially before getting up and walking off on his own power. Staffers then evaluated Waddle in the blue medical tent.

The Dolphins soon announced that Waddle was being "evaluated pursuant to the concussion protocol" before declaring him out for the game.

Mapu was flagged for unnecessary roughness. The Dolphins' drive later ended with a missed field goal, but the Patriots turned the ball over on downs on their next possession in response to effectively end the game.

