NFL Picks 2023: Early Week 3 Odds to Exploit after Final Week 2 Results

Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Don't look now, but the Atlanta Falcons are 2-0. Atlanta has cut it close in both games but has made enough plays late to outlast the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers. With an aggressive defense and a strong, multi-faceted ground game, the Falcons are a tough out for any opponent.



The Detroit Lions, meanwhile, experienced an emotional letdown in Week 2. After beating the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, Detroit struggled to contain the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.



Seattle did most of its offensive damage through the air, but Atlanta isn't exactly a one-dimensional team. Quarterback Desmond Ridder appeared more comfortable against Green Bay than he did in Week 1, and he has players like Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson to aid him in the passing game.



Detroit may also be without starting running back David Montgomery, who suffered a leg injury in Week 1. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Montgomery is "day to day" with a thigh bruise.

