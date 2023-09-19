NFL Odds Week 3: Early Locks and Best Bets on the Schedule

1 of 3

Harry How/Getty Images

The Giants managed to avoid an 0-2 start to the season by staging an epic comeback against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. For the first six quarters of 2023, however, New York looked like the worst team in football.



The Giants dropped 31 points in the second half against an Arizona team that is likely playing for the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft more than wins. Before that, New York had been outscored 60-0.



Expect New York to fall into an early hole against the 49ers, who have the talent to dismantle the Giants the way the Dallas Cowboys did in Week 1. There will be no comeback this time, especially with Barkley nursing an ankle sprain.



"An MRI showed that Giants' RB Saquon Barkley suffered an 'ordinary' ankle sprain that now is expected to sideline him three weeks, per source," ESPN's Adam Schefter posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

