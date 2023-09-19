NFL Odds Week 3: Early Locks and Best Bets on the ScheduleSeptember 19, 2023
NFL Odds Week 3: Early Locks and Best Bets on the Schedule
Week 2 wrapped with a Monday night doubleheader, and now we're on to Week 3. The upcoming slate will kick off with the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football.
The 49ers are substantial favorites in that game, and for good reason. New York will be making the trip out west on a short week and may be without star running back Saquon Barkley.
Even with a large line, San Francisco feels like a veritable lock at this point in the week, and it's not the only one. Let's dive into the 49ers-Giants matchup and other best bets based on the early-week odds.
Check the latest lines at DraftKings.
49ers -10.5 Versus Giants
The Giants managed to avoid an 0-2 start to the season by staging an epic comeback against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. For the first six quarters of 2023, however, New York looked like the worst team in football.
The Giants dropped 31 points in the second half against an Arizona team that is likely playing for the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft more than wins. Before that, New York had been outscored 60-0.
Expect New York to fall into an early hole against the 49ers, who have the talent to dismantle the Giants the way the Dallas Cowboys did in Week 1. There will be no comeback this time, especially with Barkley nursing an ankle sprain.
"An MRI showed that Giants' RB Saquon Barkley suffered an 'ordinary' ankle sprain that now is expected to sideline him three weeks, per source," ESPN's Adam Schefter posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The Los Angeles Rams kicked a meaningless last-second field goal on Sunday that allowed them to cover for many bettors. With Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Co. shredding a very suspect Giants defense, New York won't be in position to do the same on Thursday.
Bills -6.5 Versus Commanders
The Washington Commanders are 2-0 after mounting comebacks against both the Cardinals and the Denver Broncos. They've gotten mostly solid play from quarterback Sam Howell and have played well enough defensively to outlast two non-contenders.
However, the Buffalo Bills represent an entirely different challenge. Buffalo is perceived as a legitimate title contender, and after melting down against the New York Jets in Week 1, it can't afford another early season slip.
Miscues from quarterback Josh Allen were the Bills' biggest issue against New York. He played mistake-free football against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and the Bills won in a 38-10 rout.
Washington has a deeper and more talented defense than Las Vegas and should be able to keep things closer. Unless Allen has another disaster of an outing, however, Buffalo should still win convincingly.
As long as the line remains below eight or nine points, the Bills are worth backing here.
Vikings +1 Versus Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings are both 0-2 following Week 2 heartbreakers. Los Angeles lost in overtime to the Tennessee Titans, while Minnesota managed to hang with the Philadelphia Eagles but fumbled the game away, literally.
The Vikings have turned the ball over a whopping eight times already this season. Fans can talk about ball security all they want, but Minnesota appears to be suffering from good, old-fashioned bad fortune early this season.
The Vikings' luck has to turn at some point, and the Chargers could present the opportunity.
L.A. may be without standout runner/receiver Austin Ekeler, who missed Week 2 with an ankle injury. The Chargers have also appeared incapable of slowing any team defensively, and they're certainly going to have their hands full with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Minnesota's passing attack.
The Vikings' lack of a cohesive rushing attack is problematic, but Minnesota will have extra time to prepare after playing on Thursday night, and it has home-field advantage.
Expect the Vikings to finally have a few balls bounce their way and pull out a close one at home.
