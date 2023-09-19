Ranking NFL's Most Surprising Teams After Week 2 of 2023 Season

2 of 4

2023 Projected Win Total: 8.5

2023 Record: 2-0

The Atlanta Falcons are still in the midst of a rebuild, but it may be time to take them seriously. They opened the year with a blowout win over the rival Carolina Panthers and followed it up by outlasting the Green Bay Packers in a hard-fought 25-24 win.

While the offense is loaded with first-round skill-position talent, including rookie tailback Bijan Robinson, Atlanta seemingly lacked a franchise quarterback and didn't have many defensive standouts. It's looking like Desmond Ridder may be the answer to the team's quarterback problems, though, as the young signal-caller has gone 34-of-50 for 352 yards and two touchdowns to start his sophomore season.

Ridder is getting plenty of support from his backfield. Robinson has been as good as advertised, accumulating 180 yards on just 29 carries and adding another 75 yards and a score on 10 receptions. Tyler Allgeier, an unexpected rookie breakout last season, has carried his strong play into his sophomore campaign with 123 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 31 totes.

The defense has been the real standout for the Falcons, who have allowed only 133.5 yards per game through the air. Safety Jessie Bates III has been a major boon for the secondary, securing a pair of picks and ranking second on the team with 13 tackles. While the run defense hasn't fared as well after giving up 238 yards over the first two games, the Falcons have done enough elsewhere to get to 2-0.