Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon Accepts Blame for Loss in Giants' Historic NFL Comeback

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon is taking full responsibility for the team's collapse during Sunday's 31-28 loss to the New York Giants.

Arizona led 20-0 at halftime and had a 28-7 lead in the early stages of the third quarter. From there, it was all Giants as New York stormed back with 24 consecutive points secure the victory.

The Cardinals first-year head coach said that not containing Giants quarterback Daniel Jones fell "solely on me" and that the team needs to execute better and that begins with him.

"They had a couple of drives there that were long and the guys with the defensive side, that starts with me," Gannon said in his postgame press conference. "Exactly what we couldn't do to lose that game coming out of halftime we did and when that is the case that's on me explicitly."

Gannon elaborated by saying that the effort level from his players was not the problem.

"We've got to coach better," Gannon said. "We got outplayed in the second half. A tale of two halves. We have to do a better job to help our guys out because the effort's there and the intensity is there — we've got to coach a little bit better."

It was looking like a signature first win for the coach after the opening half but the failure to contain Jones was the clear problem. He threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns on 17-21 passing in the second half and also rushed for over 50 yards and added a touchdown on the ground.