Sean Payton: Russell Wilson 'Has to Be Sharper' After Broncos' Loss to Commanders

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Various reasons have led to the Denver Broncos getting off to an 0-2 start under new head coach Sean Payton, with communication issues being one of them.

They were most apparent on the Broncos' second-to-last drive en route to a 35-33 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, and Payton told reporters after the game that quarterback Russell Wilson "has to be sharper with getting the play out."

"It was more than just one drive," Payton said when a reporter asked communication issues during that drive (h/t Kevin Patra of NFL.com).

"There were a number of drives where we were late with personnel, getting out of the huddle we took a while. That has to change. We had to burn timeouts in the first half, and I'm not used to doing [that]. We have to be better. I have to be better. Russ has to be sharper with getting the play out, and then we have to look at how much we have in. If we need to wristband it, we will."

The Broncos began that second-to-last drive down 35-24 with 7:11 left. The drive did end with a field goal to make it a one-score game, but Denver took 15 plays and 5:21 to go 61 yards. Wilson notably took two sacks in the red zone after the Broncos faced a 1st-and-goal from the 1-yard line.

That put Denver in a massive time bind down the stretch. The Broncos went for an onside kick with 1:50 left and failed. Washington then went three-and-out, leaving Denver with no timeouts and the ball on its 13-yard line with 48 seconds left.

Miraculously, Denver later scored a touchdown with no time left thanks to a 50-yard Hail Mary pass from Wilson to Brandon Johnson, but the two-point conversion failed, ending the game.

However, the Broncos' defense was the big culprit in this game. Denver took a 21-3 lead in the second quarter and proceeded to get outscored 32-3 over a stretch. Payton admitted the defensive issues in addition to "slow" communication (h/t Chad Jensen of Mile High Huddle).

"I didn't think we played well defensively," Payton said. "[In the] second half, I think they were 100 percent—every time they entered the red zone, they scored a touchdown. Offensively, we were slow with our communication. That was frustrating. That has to start with us, with me. We never got the momentum back. It was disappointing."